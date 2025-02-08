"They gone ride or die" - Caitlin Clark's $249,244 teammate shares honest feeling on Fever star's loyal fandom

Caitlin Clark's teammate Kelsey Mitchell shared her thoughts on the former's fans after spending the 2024 season with the former No. 1 overall pick and learning more about the type of fanbase she's amassed over the years. Mitchell, Clark, and Aliyah Boston played a key role in taking the Fever back to the postseason, and fans were always there to push them.

Erica Wheeler's "Easy Buckets" show debuted on Friday, with Mitchell as the first guest. The veteran guard discussed Clark's fans and the passion they show for the former Iowa Hawkeyes star wherever she goes.

“I think that, experiencing it, I love Caitlin Clark fans. But Caitlin Clark’s fans are different. They are very passionate people and they gone ride or die," Mitchell said.

While Wheeler joked that they were safe from Clark fans because they were on her side, she clarified that things could change if they left CC's side. Mitchell added that no matter where she goes, Clark fans will always show up to support her.

“They’ll go everywhere she goes. Let’s just say CC I’m happy, I’m on the right end of it. Caitlin Clark fans, I love you back, I promise," she addded.

Kelsey Mitchell starred in the biggest drama of the offseason for the Indiana Fever. She was cored and agreed to the one-year, $249,244 supermax the team offered her, extending her tenure at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for at least one more season. After that, the Fever moved smoothly and brought several pieces to help Caitlin Clark win the championship.

Caitlin Clark discusses Indiana Fever's offseason moves

After the Indiana Fever retained Kelsey Mitchell's services, they started working to surround Clark with the best pieces to compete for the championship. Following a 20-20 record and the No. 6 seed in the WNBA standings, the bar is higher for Clark and she's "excited" to see that the front office put together a competitive roster.

"I'm excited," Clark said. "Obviously we made some great moves. I think Kelly and Amber and the whole Fever organization are helping us win now and I think that's really important. I think they're putting really good pieces together that are going to complement each other really, really well."

With Sophie Cunningham, Jaelyn Brown, Natasha Howard, DeWanna Boner and Sydney Colson joining the Indiana Fever, many consider them championship contenders. Time will tell how the season unfolds for Indiana, but they are an intriguing project.

