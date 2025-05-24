"Clark should leave the WNBA": Fan controversy explodes after Brittney Griner's alleged racial slur aimed at Caitlin Clark

Fans reacted as Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner allegedly threw a racial slur at Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark late in the fourth quarter on Thursday. After fouling out with 3:38 remaining, a viral video showed Griner seemingly calling the point guard “trash” and a “f**king white girl.”

Griner struggled in the game, finishing with five points and seven rebounds as Atlanta lost 81-76.

Fans reacted to the controversial video, with one tweeting:

"Clark should leave the WNBA and play international. WNBA would be bankrupt."

Another said:

RL @1ConfusedThinkr Clark is going to quit or be forced out because of the target on her back. Sad.

One fan added:

Scuttle @scuttlebutt1 The WNBA clearly has some structural issues that may not be fixable without outside competition. Given the equity offers Clark has already received, it might be time to seriously consider helping launch a new league.

One wrote:

Benjamin Way @BWay124 Jealousy is ugly on everyone. Caitlin is possibly the best female hooper of all time.

Another wondered:

Rarely Tolerable @@RarelyTolerated Why is this a problem in the WNBA but not the NBA. Are women more hateful than men?

The WNBA unveiled the “No Space For Hate” initiative to open the 2025 season. The platform was a response to rampant racist, homophobic, transphobic and offensive language that hounded the league last season. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, two of the WNBA’s biggest stars, were in the middle of such talks.

The WNBA and the Indiana Fever investigated reports that the Chi Barbie had received racist comments on May 17 in a game against the Fever. Reese said that racism has “no space” in basketball but allegedly posted on TikTok a comment from a fan calling Clark a “white girl.”

The racist and hate narratives aren't going away easily, particularly with the viral Brittney Griner video. While Griner might have aimed the remark at somebody else, her alleged comments added fuel to the already smoldering racism and hate talks.

Brittney Griner and Caitlin Clark will meet twice more in the regular season

On Tuesday, Brittney Griner led the Atlanta Dream to an impressive 91-90 road win against Caitlin Clark’s Fever. Two nights later, it was the Dream’s turn to host the Fever but lost 81-76. Griner and Clark both struggled, but Indiana evened their season series with Atlanta with a hard-fought win.

On June 10, Clark and Co. will return to Atlanta for their third meeting with the Dream. Instead of State Farm Arena, which was filled in the last Fever-Dream showdown, their next matchup will be at Gateway Center.

The final clash between Brittney Griner and Caitlin Clark will happen on July 11 in Indiana. With both teams playing well, the winner of the head-to-head series could prove crucial in the jostling for playoff seeding.

The first two Fever-Dream showdowns were sold out. Following the controversial video, fans could be even more interested in the next Griner-Clark meeting.

