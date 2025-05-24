Clay Travis mocks Angel Reese with 'pity' response after getting blocked over $100K challenge

Outkick founder Clay Travis mocked Angel Reese with a 'pity' response after she blocked him on X. The move came shortly after Travis issued a $100k challenge to face her in a one-on-one basketball game
On Friday, Travis shared a screenshot on X showing that he had been blocked by Reese. In the tweet's caption, he took a jab at the WNBA star:
"I guess this means @reese10angel is turning down my one on one challenge. A pity. I spent today working on the sky hook."
In a following thread, Travis continued his mockery of the Sky star, reposting a comment that featured an AI generated image of him performing a layup against Reese.
"I can’t believe she took this from us," Travis captioned his repost.
On May 17, Angel Reese found herself at the center of drama after the game against Indiana Fever. The Sky star and Caitlin Clark were involved in a heated moment, which ended with the Fever guard receiving a flagrant foul.
Travis had issued his challenge to Reese following her incident with Clark. He asked his followers for their thoughts on who would win between him and the Sky star if they faced each other in a 1-on-1 game with 1s and 2s being the only allowed scoring forms.
Fans react to Clay Travis's mocking Angel Reese for blocking him
After Clay Travis mocked Angel Reese, some fans saw it as an opportunity to join Travis in trolling the Sky Star. They dropped into the entrepreneur's post's comment section and expressed their thoughts.
"Someone needs to tell her that blocking people on X doesn't count towards your stats," one fan said.
"It's the only think she can block," another fan said.
"Another missed shot by Angel," a fan said.
While many fans trolled Angel Reese, some fans clapped back at Travis for mocking the Sky star.
"Afraid you'll get schooled, Clay? Better stick to your day job," one fan said.
"Stop harassing people before somebody catch you and bully you! All you gone do is file a police report," another fan said.
"You couldn’t beat the point guard on the 9U team I coach, Clay," another fan said.
While Clay Travis might think he is able to beat the Sky star, the numbers tell a different story. The OutKick founder stands at 6 feet and weighs 185 pounds while Reese is 6 feet 3 inches and weighs 165 pounds.
Although Travis may be able to hold his ground against Reese, fans should not forget that the Sky star is one of the best defensive players in the league and first and foremost is an experienced professional athlete.