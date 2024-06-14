"Clout chasing girlfriend" - NaLyssa Smith catches strays from WNBA fans for supporting DiJonai Carrington amid Caitlin Clark diss

WNBA fans shared their thoughts on Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith backing DiJonai Carrington's claims against Caitlin Clark. Connecticut Sun's Carrington went viral earlier today as she sent out a post on social media targeting Clark.

Clark's journey in the league hasn't been easy. Players have been tough on her on the court and she's also struggled to showcase her talents in front of her fans. However, she's dealing with a different problem as Carrington has put her on blast on social media. While the Connecticut player didn't directly mention her, she implied her influence to her fans.

"Dawg. How one can not be bothered by their name being used to justify racism, bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia & the intersectionalities of them all is nuts. We all see the sh*t. We all have a platform. We all have a voice & they all hold weight. Silence is a luxury," Carrington posted.

Through all this, eagle-eyed fans caught wind of Smith's social media activity. The Fever player has frequently reposted content about Carrington. The two dated last year and were even interviewed together In their appearance at the "Off Top with Ari Chambers" show.

Smith was also seen supporting Carrington as she attended the regular season game between the Chicago Sky and Sun. Fans saw this and called out Smith on social media. Here are some of what the fans had to say.

"Nalyssa better come and cage her clout chasing girlfriend," one fan said.

"NaLyssa Smith better ball today or they gon be on her ass about being at that game last night," another fan said.

"Nalyssa smith and dijonai carrington are pillow talking," one fan said.

A few more fans didn't hold back in their thoughts about Smith.

"Nalyssa Smith is locker room cancer," one fan said.

"They’re coming for you @NaLyssaSmith just for a trade now baby," another fan warned Smith.

"NALYSSA SMITH YOU BETTER PRAY," one fan mentioned.

Smith is in a tough spot as she's teammates with Clark. Additionally, she's still supporting Carrington and her take regarding her rookie teammate.

NaLyssa Smith's old tweets about Clark resurfaced

It looks like NaLyssa Smith isn't bothered by fans calling her out in the issue regarding Carrington and Clark. Smith's old tweets regarding the Fever rookie have resurfaced and it's nothing that most fans expect amid the issue surrounding them.

While Clark was in college, Smith expressed on social media how much of a fan she is with the Iowa star. The forward posted on X about how great her eventual teammate is on the floor.

"Caitlin clark is valid!!" Smith posted.

Smith was able to give Clark her flowers even before they became teammates at Indiana.

