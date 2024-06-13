DiJonai Carrington puts Caitlin Clark on blast for not reining her 'fans' in: "Silence is a luxury"

DiJonai Carrington and Caitlin Clark have been making headlines this week. It all started with a semi-altercation during the Connecticut Sun's 89-72 win over the Indiana Fever on Monday night. After that moment, Carrington has featured in several controversies involving Clark and her fans.

The 2024 Most Improved Player of the Year candidate took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to seemingly send a message to Caitlin Clark and her fans. Carrington took exception to the bad behavior of Clark's supporters, calling the player out for not speaking out against racism, misogyny and homophobia, among other things.

"Dawg. How one can not be bothered by their name being used to justify racism, bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia & the intersectionalities of them all is nuts. We all see the sh*t. We all have a platform. We all have a voice & they all hold weight. Silence is a luxury," Carrington wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Since she arrived in the league, Caitlin Clark has found herself mired in controversies, even when she didn't have an active participation in them. The race and gender card has been shown in the past couple of weeks as the reason why a big chunk of people don't like Clark.

Now, Carrington noticed something similar, and she wants Clark to speak out against it.

DiJonai Carrington shuts down claims of 'violent foul' against Caitlin Clark

After their initial encounter on the court and Carrington's outburst on Thursday, the Connecticut Sun player had some words for an apparent Caitlin Clark fan on social media. When conservative commentator Paul Szybuka accused her of making a violent foul on Clark, Carrington had a short but clear response.

"Caitlin Clark was targeted by black players again Monday, this time in Connecticut. Sun guard DiJonai Carrington violently checked Clark then mocked her after the blatant foul. The crowd booed. If races were reversed Carrington would’ve been ejected," Szypula posted on X Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

"BFFR, PAUL😂😂😂😂😩😩😩," Carrington responded.

Expand Tweet

Clark has become a polarizing figure in the WNBA, although she hasn't done anything more than play basketball since she arrived in the league. Several players have made eyebrow-raising statements about her, like Chennedy Carter, who questioned what Clark brings to the table.

Angel Reese seemingly took a shot at her after beating one of the best teams in the league and then claimed she was another reason why the WNBA was getting so much more attention.

Clark's impact on the league is undeniable, but some of her peers don't seem to enjoy any of that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback