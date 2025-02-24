Coach K makes his feelings clear about Caitlin Clark's response to WNBA 'jealousies' and negativity: "She has just been remarkable"

Since being selected as the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark has elevated the league’s global profile and brought unprecedented attention to the sport. Recently, Mike Krzyzewski, also known as Coach K, acknowledged Clark’s remarkable impact and made his feelings absolutely clear.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Coach K was asked for his thoughts on Caitlin Clark. He specifically highlighted one quality he deeply admires about the star point guard, which is her ability to rise above negativity and jealousy over the past year.

"What I was amazed at... when she got into the WNBA, some of the negativity that was out there, or jealousness, and I think she has just been remarkable. She's a really good basketball player," Coach K said.

Coach K's remarks come amid growing criticism from fans and analysts who believe WNBA players have not fully acknowledged Clark's impact on the league and the opportunities she has helped create.

Coach K on why Caitlin Clark is an ideal franchise cornerstone

Caitlin Clark is undeniably the biggest attraction in women's basketball and it's not even a close contest. Coach K didn’t hold back in giving Clark the recognition and praise she rightfully deserves. The three-time Naismith Coach of the Year spoke highly of the Indiana Fever point guard, commending her exceptional playmaking skills and elite court vision.

He went a step further, stating that Clark would be the ideal cornerstone for any franchise to build around, citing her youth and ability to read the floor as key factors in her immense value.

"Well, she's terrific," Coach K said. "When she was a senior at Iowa, I had her on my show... We do it by Zoom, so you get a better conversation. She was terrific.

"It'd be easy to build (around) her because she's very young. The best thing she does is pass. She's a magical passer and she has a great feel for the game. So what her coach did, I would have done exactly what she did: Make sure she handles the ball a lot and she'll make everybody better."

In her rookie season, Clark led the WNBA in assists, showcasing her elite playmaking ability. The Indiana Fever point guard averaged 8.4 assists per game, wowing fans with her dazzling court vision and jaw-dropping passes throughout the season.

