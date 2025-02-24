  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Coach K makes his feelings clear about Caitlin Clark's response to WNBA 'jealousies' and negativity: "She has just been remarkable"

Coach K makes his feelings clear about Caitlin Clark's response to WNBA 'jealousies' and negativity: "She has just been remarkable"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 24, 2025 02:15 GMT
Coach K makes his feelings clear about Caitlin Clark
Coach K makes his feelings clear about Caitlin Clark's response to WNBA 'jealousies' and negativity: "She has just been remarkable" (Image Credit: Getty and Imagn)

Since being selected as the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark has elevated the league’s global profile and brought unprecedented attention to the sport. Recently, Mike Krzyzewski, also known as Coach K, acknowledged Clark’s remarkable impact and made his feelings absolutely clear.

Ad

In a video that surfaced on social media, Coach K was asked for his thoughts on Caitlin Clark. He specifically highlighted one quality he deeply admires about the star point guard, which is her ability to rise above negativity and jealousy over the past year.

"What I was amazed at... when she got into the WNBA, some of the negativity that was out there, or jealousness, and I think she has just been remarkable. She's a really good basketball player," Coach K said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Coach K's remarks come amid growing criticism from fans and analysts who believe WNBA players have not fully acknowledged Clark's impact on the league and the opportunities she has helped create.

Coach K on why Caitlin Clark is an ideal franchise cornerstone

Caitlin Clark is undeniably the biggest attraction in women's basketball and it's not even a close contest. Coach K didn’t hold back in giving Clark the recognition and praise she rightfully deserves. The three-time Naismith Coach of the Year spoke highly of the Indiana Fever point guard, commending her exceptional playmaking skills and elite court vision.

Ad
Ad

He went a step further, stating that Clark would be the ideal cornerstone for any franchise to build around, citing her youth and ability to read the floor as key factors in her immense value.

"Well, she's terrific," Coach K said. "When she was a senior at Iowa, I had her on my show... We do it by Zoom, so you get a better conversation. She was terrific.
Ad
"It'd be easy to build (around) her because she's very young. The best thing she does is pass. She's a magical passer and she has a great feel for the game. So what her coach did, I would have done exactly what she did: Make sure she handles the ball a lot and she'll make everybody better."

In her rookie season, Clark led the WNBA in assists, showcasing her elite playmaking ability. The Indiana Fever point guard averaged 8.4 assists per game, wowing fans with her dazzling court vision and jaw-dropping passes throughout the season.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी