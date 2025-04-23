  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Colts are currently in need of a quarterback" - Fans lose it as Caitlin Clark shows cannon arm in Pacers playoff game

"Colts are currently in need of a quarterback" - Fans lose it as Caitlin Clark shows cannon arm in Pacers playoff game

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 23, 2025 01:38 GMT
Fans lose it as Caitlin Clark shows cannon arm in Pacers playoff game. (Photo: IMAGN)
Fans lose it as Caitlin Clark shows cannon arm in Pacers playoff game. (Photo: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever hyped up the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd for Game 2 of the first-round series between the Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. Clark shocked some fans online when she showed off her cannon arm during a game break.

Ad

Several Fever players, including Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and DeWanna Bonner, threw T-shirts to the crowd. The Pacers hosted the Bucks for Game 2 of their first-round matchup, with Tyrese Haliburton and company looking to take a 2-0 lead.

Clark went viral a few weeks back when fans noticed she started building more muscle in her arms ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. It was one of the things coach Stephanie White wanted her to focus on in the offseason. She had the opportunity to show off her arm on Tuesday night in front of their fans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans in attendance also shared several reels of Caitlin Clark throwing T-shirts to the stands. Those who saw them online couldn't believe the arm on Clark, who is also the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year. Some even joked that the Indianapolis Colts need a new quarterback.

"Yes, the Indianapolis Colts are currently in need of a quarterback... Maybe CC?" a fan asked.
Ad

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Pacers Fan? Check out the latest Indiana Pacers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications