"Colts are currently in need of a quarterback" - Fans lose it as Caitlin Clark shows cannon arm in Pacers playoff game

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever hyped up the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd for Game 2 of the first-round series between the Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. Clark shocked some fans online when she showed off her cannon arm during a game break.

Several Fever players, including Clark, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and DeWanna Bonner, threw T-shirts to the crowd. The Pacers hosted the Bucks for Game 2 of their first-round matchup, with Tyrese Haliburton and company looking to take a 2-0 lead.

Clark went viral a few weeks back when fans noticed she started building more muscle in her arms ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. It was one of the things coach Stephanie White wanted her to focus on in the offseason. She had the opportunity to show off her arm on Tuesday night in front of their fans.

Fans in attendance also shared several reels of Caitlin Clark throwing T-shirts to the stands. Those who saw them online couldn't believe the arm on Clark, who is also the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year. Some even joked that the Indianapolis Colts need a new quarterback.

"Yes, the Indianapolis Colts are currently in need of a quarterback... Maybe CC?" a fan asked.

