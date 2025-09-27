  • home icon
Colts stars hype Caitlin Clark and Fever as NFL stars rock Indiana merch ahead of must win Game 4 vs Aces

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 27, 2025 21:04 GMT
Colts stars hyped up Caitlin Clark
Colts stars hyped up Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever ahead of Game 4 [Picture Credit: Getty]

It has been amazing to see how far the Indiana Fever have come in the postseason. Even with their top stars in street clothes, Indiana had a 1-0 lead against the Las Vegas Aces before losing two consecutive games. Now facing the Aces in a must-win Game 4, Indiana received massive support from their fellow NFL team.

The Indianapolis Colts' social media posted a series of pictures of the NFL team. The post featured the Colts players arriving for their game tomorrow, in Indiana Fever T-shirts. Colts guard Quenton Nelson arrived in Aliyah Boston's WNBA merchandise.

Colts' defensive tackle, Grover Stewart, rocked a white WNBA-JAM T-shirt featuring Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark. Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. rocked a "Stranger Things" themed T-shirt.

The Indianapolis NFL stars also received love from Indiana WNBA players. Reciprocating the love was Sophie Cunningham.

"yall lookin good in them tee’s👏," Cunningham wrote.

The Feve social media also commented on the post, showing love to the Colts for their support.

"all love 👏❤️."
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

It could legitimately be argued that Indiana might not be able to win another game in the series against the Aces. However, they had been similarly written off in the previous series against the Atlanta Dream.

Stephanie White diagnoses Fever problem after Game 3 loss

As Indiana has advanced in the playoffs, the flaws in their offense have become increasingly apparent. While it is commendable how far they have advanced in the playoffs, it is perhaps a unanimous consensus that they might hit their ceiling before any hope for the title.

One of the reasons that Indiana has tasted as much success in the postseason is that it has been because of their grit and resiliency. However, it also remains true that they are enough to win a playoff game.

"I thought our energy was good, I thought our competitive spirit was good," Fever coach Stephanie White said. "At the end of the day, you just look at the field-goal makes and the free-throw makes, and it's a different ball game."

Despite where they are in the series, Indiana is still aiming high. White said that she was still keeping her team focused in the moment as they "continue to be better."

However, it was not hard to see how the Aces exposed the paralysed Fever's offense. With their top scorers like Caitlin Clark and Aari McDonald. They are also missing high-range 3-point shooters like Chloe Bibby and Sophie Cunningham

