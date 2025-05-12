Caitlin Clark became the topic of discussion on social media after the Indiana Pacers won Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fans couldn’t help but notice that Tyrese Haliburton and Co. have been undefeated in the games attended by the WNBA superstar.

As soon as the stat - Indiana improving to 6-0 in the playoffs with Clark in the crowd - went viral, fans on social media erupted with reactions. Many requested that the Iowa alum keep showing up at games, claiming that her presence might be bringing the team good luck.

“Come to every game babe,” @kendaaddy urged.

“She needs to attend every game now,” another user added.

“Perhaps they can sign her to a G league contract and just have her attend the games. She might make more money that way too,” @Hcp1Hcp joked.

“Wow she better be in attendance for the rest of the playoffs,” an Indiana fan wrote.

“Another assist from my goat,” @devilnamedcurry said.

“Get her a ticket to Cleveland,” @nrinks wrote.

Sunday’s contest witnessed the Pacers clinch a dominant 129-109 win. Unfortunately, if Indiana advances, fans may not see much of Caitlin Clark at Pacers games beyond the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Eastern Conference Finals are expected to begin around May 19, overlapping with the start of the 2025 WNBA season.

Caitlin Clark might attend some games when her schedule allows, particularly when the Indiana Fever are playing at home. But her chances of being present at every game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse are slim to none.

Myles Turner tips his hat to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever

Indiana has established itself as a basketball powerhouse in the past few years. In the NBA, the Pacers have made back-to-back deep playoff runs. Meanwhile, the Fever have become one of the most talked-about teams in women’s sports.

A majority of the Fever’s surge in popularity can be credited to Caitlin Clark. Since she arrived in 2024, the franchise and the WNBA have witnessed record viewership, larger audiences, and a boost in league-wide revenue.

Pacers center Myles Turner highlighted this rising momentum in his article for The Players’ Tribune, reflecting on Indiana’s growing status in the basketball world.

"It’s not only us doing our thing, on our second straight playoff run with this group. But it’s also Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston and them, and they’re the biggest thing in the WNBA at a moment where it’s exploding like crazy," wrote Turner in The Players' Tribune.

“So for me, when I think about why it’s so dope what’s happening with the Pacers, it’s about more than the Pacers. It’s about how Indianapolis, Indiana is the basketball capital right now. We really do this in Indy. The game runs through us,” Turner added.

After making significant offseason moves and bringing in several key additions, the Fever are expected to replicate their NBA counterparts’ success with a deep postseason run in the 2025 WNBA season.

