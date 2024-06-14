"Come on you guys"- Kysre Gondrezick clarifies the correct way to spell her name

Chicago Sky guard Kysre Gondrezick has become one of the most sought-after players in the WNBA. Although she hasn't gotten plenty of time on the court, her pregame appearance has certainly piqued interest among fans. Despite her growing popularity, fans are unable to spell Gondrezick's name correctly.

On Thursday, Gondrezick shared a video on X to clarify how to spell her name.

"So I see you guys typing, tweeting, mentioning and continuing to misspell my name," Gondrezick said in the video. "It's Kysre or KY - just KY, not Kyrse. Come on, you guys."

Gondrezick was the fourth overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2021 WNBA draft. However, she has struggled to earn good minutes on the floor and the Fever waived her in 2022.

She was later offered to join the Chicago Sky’s training camp, only to get waived again. She has again been called to the Sky for the 2024 season. This season, in four games, she is averaging 0.5 points in 3.8 minutes.

Kysre Gondrezick took break from WNBA to focus on mental health

After her father, Grant Gondrezick, a former NBA player, died in January 2021, Kysre Gondrezick admitted that she was unable to enjoy the game itself. After a long struggle, she finally announced in November 2021 that she was taking her time away from the game.

"As I began to take notice of the change within myself and basketball...I realized that my mental imbalance couldn't allow me to find the joy in rest and recovery," she said in a post on X.

Gondrezick's father was 57 years old and his sudden death was shocking for the WNBA star.

Kysre Gondrezick stunned in black dress before game against Connecticut Sun

Kysre Gondrezick’s pregame outfit on Wednesday has the basketball world talking. Gondrezick wore a black dress with matching heels.

On June 1, before the game against the Indiana Fever, Gondrezick made her entry in an all-black outfit but with a formal fit vibe.

She matched her white shirt under her black blazer with a white handbag.