Where to watch Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics 2024 WNBA Game? TV schedule, online streams and more

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will be in Washington to square off against the Mystics in one of the two WNBA regular season games scheduled for Friday, June 14. It will be the second meeting of the season between Chicago and Washington.

The Sky holds a 4-7 record after 11 games into the season. Teresa Weatherspoon's group occupies the fourth position in the Eastern Conference standings. The Sky have lost six of their last 10 games. Last time out, Chicago suffered a 75-83 defeat against the league's best team, the Connecticut Sun, on June 12.

On the flip side, the Washington Mystics have the worst record in the league. Eric Thibault's group has a record of 1–12. The Mystics began their campaign with 12 consecutive defeats. The Eastern Conference franchise brought an end to their losing streak when they defeated the Atlanta Dream 87-68 on June 11.

Trending

When and where is Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics?

The WNBA game between Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics is scheduled to be hosted at the Entertainment and Sports Arena Washington on June 14 (Friday), with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).

Where to watch Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics?

The fans will have the option to broadcast the Sky vs Mystics game live on ION.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics streaming details

Fans will also have the option to stream the game between Sky and Mystics live on the WNBA League Pass. A monthly subscription for the WNBA League Pass is available at $12.99, while an annual subscription can be purchased at $34.99.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics injury report

For the Chicago Sky, forward Diamond DeShields is listed as a game-time decision as she is battling an ankle injury, as per Rotowire. Center Nikolina Milic has been ruled out due to personal reasons, while forward Elizabeth Williams will also miss the game against the Mystics with a knee injury.

Expand Tweet

Washington Mystics will be without center Shakira Austin as she is battling a left hip injury. Guard Brittney Sykes will also miss the game with a left foot injury.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Head-to-head record

In their previous encounter, the Chicago Sky defeated the Washington Mystics 79-71 on June 6. Overall, the Sky holds a slight advantage over Mystics 37–35.