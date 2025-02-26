"COME WE WANT YOU": Fever fans urge WNBA champion to sign with Caitlin Clark's Indiana as Kristy Wallace frees up $80,000 in cap space

On Tuesday, the Indiana Fever announced that Kristy Wallace would sit out the upcoming 2025 WNBA season. In light of this news, Fever fans urged veteran star Aerial Powers to sign with the Indiana-based franchise and join Caitlin Clark on the team.

Ad

Powers, who played for the Atlanta Dream last season, is currently an unrestricted free agent. She was also a key member of the 2019 Washington Mystics team that won the WNBA championship.

"Come we want you, a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I hope you come to Indiana," commented another fan.

"Are you coming to Indianapolis or what Aerial?" a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Come on babe stop playing with my emotions and come to the Fever," wrote another fan.

"We cleared the money up. You fit the mold. Veterans that have a championship under their belt," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Don’t mind him, not all of us fans are like this but we would love for you to make that move," said another fan.

Kristy Wallace's decision to sit out the upcoming season has freed up $80,000 in cap space for the Fever and the franchise also has one vacant roster spot. It will be interesting to see what direction the Amber Cox-led front office takes in choosing a player to add, further strengthening the roster around Caitlin Clark.

Ad

Aerial Powers can be a big asset for Indiana Fever

Aerial Powers could be a valuable addition to the Indiana Fever if the franchise is able to convince her to sign. The veteran star is versatile, able to play multiple positions and has established herself as a two-way player. Additionally, Powers is a three-level scorer on the offensive end.

Playing for the Atlanta Dream last season, Powers averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 17 games. She shot 35.5% from the field, including 38.9% from beyond the arc.

Powers' best season came in 2020 with the Washington Mystics, when she averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She also shot an impressive 46.4% from the field, including 34.6% from 3-point range.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback