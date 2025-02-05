Concerned Cameron Brink shares heartfelt advice for Caitlin Clark after star declined NBA All-Star invite

On January 30, it was reported that Caitlin Clark would not participate in the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend. According to the report, Clark was invited to the 3-point contest, which NY Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu attended last year.

On Tuesday, Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee and LA Sparks star Cameron Brink uploaded an episode of their podcast, Straight to Cam where they spoke about Clark's decision to skip the event and more.

During one segment of the episode, Sydel Curry-Lee discussed the Indiana Fever star skipping the All-Star event and highlighted that Clark already had a lot of eyes on her but it would have been good if she went to the event since it could have added more publicity for the WNBA. During the discussion, Cameron Brink emphasized that Caitlin Clark needed to rest.

"She needs a break. I always, I'm like, texting her. I'm like, You need to take a vacation for three months," Brink said. (45:40)

Curry-Lee then asked Brink if Caitlin Clark rested enough and the Sparks star revealed that the Fever ace was a gym rat:

"She likes to have a good time. She's definitely, like, always in the gym, yeah, always working her b*tt off. But I'm like, you don't need to have the stress of that again, because it's just going to be a whole debacle."

Caitlin Clark has decided to take up the extra rest this offseason. She is not playing in the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled unlike many of her colleagues and has been away from hardwood action.

Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee discuss how the WNBA needs to market its role players better

On the January 28 episode of Cameron Brink's podcast, Straight to Cam, the LA Sparks star and her co-host Sydel Curry-Lee discussed Steph Curry, Unrivaled and more. During a segment of the episode, Curry-Lee highlighted a difference between the NBA and the WNBA advising the W to be more active on social media to help the role-players.

She remarked that players like Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson already have a world-renowned image. So the league would be better off focusing on players who have not yet made a name for themselves.

"I feel like the W has to do that in general," Curry-Lee said. "It doesn't matter if you are you, A'ja ... But then you have the other role players that don't have all the publicity, but they still need to get on teams."

She also advised the players to do publicity for themselves and gave the example of Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham who has successfully built a brand around herself through her work in the community.

