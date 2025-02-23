Connecticut Sun guard Natasha Cloud receives heartfelt birthday tributes from Kelsey Mitchell, Tiffany Hayes & other WNBA players

Natasha Cloud, star guard of the Connecticut Sun, celebrated her 33rd birthday on Saturday, Jan. 22. The WNBA star received several birthdays from players across the league.

In her birthday post on her Instagram handle, Cloud posted a series of candid pictures of herself in a black ensemble and several hilarious quotes and memes.

One of the quotes read:

"Not gonna lie, the age I'm turning this year sound a little serious and I don't like it."

The birthday wishes poured in from everywhere. One of the first ones to wish the WNBA star on her post was Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell.

"HBD❤️🤩," Mitchell wrote.

Minnesota Lynx star Dorka Juhász also wished the Sun star on her birthday.

"happy birthday!! 🥳," she wrote.

Golden State Valkyries star Tiffany Hayes, who last played for the Las Vegas Aces, also had an encouraging birthday message for the WNBA player.

"Happy birthday! 🎉🥳🎈keep shinin 🫶🏾," Hayes wrote.

"Happy birthday gang!! 🖤," free agent player Chloe Jackson wrote.

Monique Billings, the Golden State Valkyries star also had a wholesome reaction to the post.

"Soul sis✨," she wrote.

Birthday wish comments for Natasha Cloud

Kahleah Cooper agrees to keep her promise with Natasha Cloud after Mercury trade

Natasha Cloud was traded by the Phoenix Mercury to the Connecticut Sun in a four-team trade earlier this month. Despite excellent numbers on both ends of the floor, Cloud spent just one season playing in Phoenix with her now ex-teammate Kahleah Cooper.

Right after the trade, Cloud checked with her former teammate to ensure that her past promises were still being kept. Cloud posted a reminder on X, formerly known as Twitter, and tagged Cooper.

"@kahleahcopper just cause 🥷🏽s traded me doesn’t mean that plate ain’t bein cooked👀 I’ll expect it upon my return. Thanks stinnk😘," Cloud wrote in the post.

Although heartbroken Cooper said that it was too early for jokes, she chose to keep her promise.

"TOOOOO F*€K!N SOON FOR JOKES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BUT OK I WILL COOK DAMN. 🥹," Cooper wrote.

Cloud still continued with her jokes and wrote that she was going to keep the receipt for the future.

Natasha Cloud played 38 games for the Phoenix Mercury during the 2024 WNBA season. She averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. She also made the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team selection. Before the Mercury, Cloud played eight seasons with the Washington Mystics and won a title in 2019.

