Courtney Williams' father shouts out Caitlin Clark for sensational rookie-year takeover: "That girl ain’t overrated"

Courtney Williams' father, Donald Williams, lauded Caitlin Clark ahead of the Indiana Fever's star sophomore season. The Minnesota Lynx star debuted a podcast titled "Courtney's Daddy and Her" on April 10.

During Thursday's episode of the show, Donald brought up Clark in conversation and rejected the idea that Clark is overrated, while sending a shoutout to the former No. 1 pick.

"You talking about Caitlin Clark overrated, that girl ain't overrated, she's bringing the heat. She's crossing them up and them (the fans) pulling up," he said. "Shoutout to Caitlin!"

Courtney Williams agreed with her father's take. She faced Caitlin Clark three times during the 2024 season, winning two games and losing one. Clark performed at a high level in both defeats, leading the Fever with 23 points on Aug. 24 and 25 points on Sept. 6.

This season, the Fever are viewed as a serious threat to the Lynx, who came within one win of the 2024 championship against the New York Liberty.

While not as active as other teams in the offseason, such as Indiana, the Lynx retained enough talent to remain a strong contender to challenge the Liberty.

Clark, meanwhile, is now surrounded by a group of veterans who have positioned the Fever among the favorites to at least reach the WNBA Finals.

WNBA insider pumps brakes on Caitlin Clark Fever's title chances

Not everybody is high on the Indiana Fever's chances to win it all. ESPN insider Michael Voepel said Friday that while the team made key moves, they may still fall short of championship contention.

"They've gotten closer," Voepel said. "(The) Fever are set up to build on last year's return to the playoffs. (DeWanna) Bonner and (Natasha) Howard are former WNBA champions who bring a huge amount of experience. Sophie Cunningham is another perimeter scoring threat.

"Clark and (Aliyah) Boston, the last two WNBA Rookie of the Year award winners, clicked well last season with each other and veteran guard (Kelsey) Mitchell and should be even better in 2025. A championship is an exceedingly high expectation, but sticking around for a while in the playoffs is not."

The Fever also acquired two-time champion Sydney Colson from the Las Vegas Aces and picked up Makayla Timpson, Bree Hall and Yvonne Ejim from the 2025 draft.

