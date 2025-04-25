WNBA insider dampens Indiana Fever's title expectations in Caitlin Clark's first potential MVP year

After a busy WNBA offseason, the Indiana Fever surrounded Caitlin Clark with a series of proven veterans that made a team from the middle of the table be considered championship contenders. The Fever are widely considered a potential dark horse in the upcoming campaign but not everybody shares that feeling.

In a Friday article, ESPN insider Michael Voepel answered the biggest question surrounding Indiana: are they championship contenders? Voepel highlighted their moves in the offseason, but doesn't think they're enough to reach the promised land.

"They've gotten closer," Voepel said. "With a new brain trust — including coach Stephanie White back in Indiana — and big offseason pickups, the Fever are set up to build on last year's return to the playoffs. Bonner and Howard are former WNBA champions who bring a huge amount of experience.

"Sophie Cunningham is another perimeter scoring threat. Clark and Boston, the last two WNBA Rookie of the Year award winners, clicked well last season with each other and veteran guard Mitchell and should be even better in 2025. A championship is an exceedingly high expectation, but sticking around for a while in the playoffs is not."

Either via free agency or with trades, the Fever's front office put together a solid team to challenge for the 2025 championship. Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson are some names that joined the Fever ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Stephanie White, the 2023 Coach of the Year, will lead the revamped Fever's roster. They made a huge splash with these moves, but the real challenge begins in a couple of weeks.

Sheryl Swoopes praises Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever over busy offseason

Talking with ESPN, Sheryl Swoopes gave flowers to the Indiana Fever. The four-time WNBA legend highlighted their additions in the offseason while acknowledging Caitlin Clark's work on her body.

"You add the OG DeWanna Bonner, who plays both ends of the floor and is a competitor, and Natasha Howard, who is another OG, who is going to bring the defensive presence," Swoopes said on March 28. "And then you're bringing back Aliyah Boston, who continues to get better every single year."

"This Indiana Fever team, they have put the pieces together in this offseason, and I'm excited to see what they're going to do."

This team looks good enough to challenge for the championship, but they need to prove it on the court. Their 2025 season starts on May 17 against the Chicago Sky.

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More