Courtney Williams stirs the pot on Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers' alleged romance with hilarious stunt

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 18, 2025 16:36 GMT
Courtney Williams blows the lid off Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers
Courtney Williams stirs the pot on Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers’ alleged romance (Credits: IG/@niyaa.rivers44, @marinamabrey, @courtneywilliams10)

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams stirred the pot regarding Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers' alleged relationship after a hilarious stunt at the WNBA orange carpet this Thursday.

Williams came across Rivers on the orange carpet. While greeting her, the Lynx guard asked:

“Where are the bad b*****?”

Her comment didn’t sit well with Mabrey, who replied, saying that the "bad b*****" are "right here," implying that Rivers was already with someone.

"Right f***** here," Mabrey said.

This led to a brief back-and-forth between the players, prompting Williams to clarify her intention.

"I said , 'Are you getting outside tonight?'" Williams said.
Natisha Hiedeman stepped in to help resolve the misunderstanding between Williams and Mabrey.

"I'm saying, you're trying to argue. What did she say?" Hiedeman asked, referring to Mabrey's reaction. "She said, 'Right here.'"

At this point, Rivers also stepped into the conversation to support Williams.

"She told me to go with her to find the bad b******," Rivers said.
Williams explained that she isn't asking Rivers to go out and meet new women and only wishes to be accompanied for her "divorce party."

"Bro, at the end of the day, she don't gotta see about the bad b*****, it's for me. I'm going through a divorce party," Williams said.
Clips of the interaction quickly went viral on social media, reigniting speculation over Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers' alleged relationship. The players are yet to comment on the situation, neither confirming nor denying the persisting rumors.

Courtney Williams reignites Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes dating rumors at the WNBA orange carpet

Along with Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers, Courtney Williams' playful interaction with Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes also caught the viewers' attention.

Before her lighthearted moment with Mabrey and Rivers, Williams ran into Gabby. She complimented the Seattle Storm forward and jokingly asked her to call her if things "don't work out."

"If it doesn’t work out, call me fine s***,” Williams said.
A moment later, Williams ran into Johannes and explained her earlier comment to the Seattle Storm forward.

“I know everyone’s gonna act like I was trying to take her woman. Williams said, referencing to Gabby Williams. "I wasn’t. She’s a lovely woman. She looks good, and you look the f*** good."

Clips from both interactions are going viral on social media, sparking further conversations and speculations.

Edited by Krutik Jain
