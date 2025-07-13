Saniya Rivers shocked as Marina Mabrey appears to spill on Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes rumors as WNBA couple

Marina Mabrey and her Connecticut Sun teammate Saniya Rivers spilled the beans on the alleged romantic relationship between two rival WNBA stars. During a livestream, Mabrey revealed that Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams and New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes were dating each other.

Ad

Rivers and Mabrey have been spending a lot of time together since they became teammates this year. During the livestream, a fan wrote that Isabelle Harrison and Natasha Cloud were their favorite couple, but the Sun rookie seemed to have no idea about their relationship.

When she asked Mabrey, the Sun star laughed hard in the background and said, "Yes."

After quickly listing other WNBA couples, Rivers returned to chat, and another fan wrote that Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes were also a couple.

Ad

Trending

"(Williams and Johannes), they are together?" Rivers said with a big surprise. "Ohhhhh! I saw a post on TikTok with them just like in a basketball room together, but I didn't know. That is just too cute."

Mabrey, seemingly, said in the background that there were other couples in the league as well.

"There's more? Oh this is league is messy." Rivers said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marina Mabrey was about to spill more names, but Rivers asked her not to say out loud. While Mabrey kept taking names, Rivers was left flabbergasted. It went to a point that Rivers was so shocked to hear names that she told Mabrey that she was lying. But Mabrey doubled down, saying that she knew them.

Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes both play for the French national team. Their relationship is still a rumor, and neither of the players has confirmed the relationship.

Ad

Are Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers dating?

Saniya Rivers was selected 8th in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun. Since joining the Sun, Rivers has developed a very close relationship with Marina Mabrey. The two seemed to flawlessly gel both on and off the court.

However, it has been their off-court chemistry that has fans wondering if they were dating. The teammates spend a lot of time together and are frequently seen livestreaming on TikTok and answering fans' questions.

Ad

In the last few weeks, there have been instances where they have gotten fans excited for a potential couple reveal in the future. From Rivers teaching Mabrey to dance to Marina Mabrey flirting with Rivers, fans are getting more and more excited if there is something more to their relationship than what they claim.

Expand Tweet

Marina Mabrey had been recovering from her knee injury, and Rivers has been a big support for her during this tough time. But are they dating? Neither Mabrey nor Rivers has confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More