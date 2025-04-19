Dallas Wings' NaLyssa Smith drops 2-word reaction as Davion Mitchell fires dagger into the Hawks' heart with playoff-clinching 3

On Friday, Miami Heat star Davion Mitchell secured his team's place in the playoffs with a clutch three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks. This game-winning shot prompted reactions from many in the basketball community, including Dallas Wings star NaLyssa Smith.
She had a two-word response to Mitchell's decisive basket, which came during the dying seconds in OT of the final Eastern Conference play-in tournament game.
Taking to Instagram, NaLyssa Smith shared a clip of Mitchell's game-deciding three-pointer first posted by the House of Highlights's Instagram handle. The post highlighted Mitchell's shot against the Hawks, captioning it:
"Trae dared Mitchell to shoot three in OT. Mitchell got board and made him pay 😤🔥," the handle wrote.
Smith reposted this clip on her stories as she showed love to her fellow Baylor alum. The Dallas Wings star wrote in the caption:
"Poppp ittttt [laughing emojis and a handshake emoji]."
The game was a close one and needed some overtime action to produce a winner. Despite the home advantage, the Hawks succumbed to a brilliant Heat performance in extra time as they took a six-point lead with a minute to spare.
Davion Mitchell's three-pointer with less than a minute to go took that lead to nine points and was a dagger into the Hawks fans' hearts. The shot sealed the Atlanta Hawks' exit from the playoffs, with the Heat securing a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NaLyssa Smith and Davion Mitchell share a strong bond due to their link with Baylor. Both players were a part of the Bears basketball setup and won the NCAA championship during their time in Texas.
NaLyssa Smith was spotted with her new teammates at the WNBA Draft Party
Selected by the Indiana Fever as the second overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, NaLyssa Smith was traded to the Dallas Wings as part of a three-team deal this year. Smith now returns to her native Texas after spending three years in Indianapolis.
In her first few weeks back in the lone-star state, the 24-year-old was spotted alongside her new teammates Arike Ogunbowale and Myisha Hines-Allen. The trio was seen attending the Dallas Wings WNBA Draft party as journalist Dorothy Gentry shared an image of them on X (formerly Twitter):
"They up in here! @DallasWings#WNBADraft Party Arike Ogunbowale, NaLyssa Smith and Myisha Hines-Allen," she captioned the image.
The Dallas Wings were awarded the first pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft and selected NCAA champion Paige Bueckers. She will join NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington as the newest recruits for the Wings.
