"Damn she a whole giraffe" - WNBA fans stunned over Angel Reese towering everyone as Sky star steals the show at Super Bowl weekend

WNBA fans reacted to Angel Reese's arrival for the Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans. In a video posted by House of Highlights on Saturday, the Chicago Sky star was seen entering in her sleek black blazer and colorful pants.

However, what stood out for the fans in the comment section of the post was the WNBA star's towering height. While it is known widely that Reese is 6-ft-3 tall, her walking around in heels among people of average height definitely made her look extremely tall.

Reacting to the post, some fans expressed their bewilderment to find out how tall Angel Reese was, some even hilariously wrote that she looked like a giraffe in front of those people.

"Damn she a whole giraffe," the fan wrote.

"nahhhhh angel really tall as s**t 😂," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans quipped that people with average height around her made her look over 7 feet.

"Lawd they got her looking 7’3 lmao," another fan wrote.

Some of the fans hilariously wrote that from the first look, they thought it was kids who were walking around Reese.

"Why at first I thought she was surrounded by kids? 😂," the fan wrote.

"Dum Tall, I thought those were children walking behind her," another fan wrote.

One of the fans hilariously suggested that Reese should be playing for the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

"Look like she should be playing eagles need a TE," the fan wrote.

Angel Reese blasts Miami airport as she leaves for Super Bowl festivities

Angel Reese has a busy weekend in New Orleans during the Super Bowl. She was one of the invitees for Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday. The Chicago Sky star also coached her team Team Kai at the Super Bowl LIX Weekend Flag Football Game.

However, for Reese, who was in Miami playing in the Unrivaled league, the experience of leaving for New Orleans wasn't very pleasant. The WNBA star did not hold back and blasted the airport, calling it out for bad customer service.

"Miami might be the worst airport with the worst customer service EVER!" Angel Reese wrote in her Tweet.

This is not the first time that Reese has faced an issue at the airport, but the last time it happened she was very happy with the service.

As Angel Reese arrived in Paris for the Olympic games, the flight company lost her luggage. However, just two days after landing in Paris, the flight company recovered her luggage and returned it to the WNBA star.

