Days after Caitlin Clark mocks Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham, "twins" troll Fever star for seeking validation

Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham could already be in the running as the WNBA's funniest trio. The Fever players have struck an excellent bond ahead of the new season. Clark and Hull have been teammates for a year, while Cunningham joined them via a trade from the Mercury.

However, it seemingly hasn't taken long for Clark and Hull to accept and make Cunningham feel at home. Their chemistry was on display during Sunday's game between the Fever and the Brazilian Women's National Team at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Clark's old stomping grounds as an Iowa player.

Amid her anticipated return, Clark set the crowd abuzz with a spectacular 3 from beyond the "22" logo on the court, the spot from where she broke the NCAA's all-time scoring record. After the crowd's incredible yet loud reaction, Clark asked Hull and Cunningham for their thoughts.

"Did it get loud in here?" Clark said.

The Fever superstar seemingly hoped for a straightforward positive answer, but Hull and Cunningham played around. Cunningham denied it, saying:

"When you scored? No."

Meanwhile, Lexie Hull suggested that "no one cared," while Sophie Cunningham added that Caitlin Clark should "do better."

Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham get their lick back against Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark got a taste of her medicine on Sunday after getting trolled by Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham. On Friday, Cunningham posted a montage of pictures from media day with Hull, on which Clark playfully mocked the duo, suggesting they need to focus on basketball more than their offseason "tanning."

"A little less tanning. A little more bball ladies," Clark wrote.

Hull and Cunningham couldn't have asked for a better moment than Sunday's game to get back at Clark's joke, which garnered 12,718 likes.

Cunningham labeled herself and Hull as "twins" because several Fever fans think they look alike.

Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull impress in preseason

Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull have had impressive runs in the preseason. Cunningham debuted for the Fever with a 21-point outing in Caitlin Clark's absence on Saturday in a 79-74 overtime win. She added eight rebounds and two assists in a 34-minute run off the bench, shooting 6 of 11, including 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Cunningham was seemingly on a minute restriction against Brazil, playing only 11 minutes off the bench. She scored six quick points on 2 of 6 shots. On the other hand, Hull played 33 minutes against the Mystics, tallying 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

She went 3-for-11 from the floor but was 6 of 6 from the free throw line while recording a team-high +/- +18. Hull's efficiency was much better in Sunday's game against Brazil. In just 10 minutes, she scored nine points, going 3-for-6, including 3-for-3 from the 3-point line.

