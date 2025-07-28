  • home icon
  • "Dennis Rodman walked so we could run": Valkyries star Temi Fagbenle channels Bulls legend-approved bold bridal look with cryptic message

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 28, 2025
Valkyries star Temi Fagbenle copies Dennis Rodman bridal look
The Golden State Valkyries star, Temi Fagbenle, paid an ultimate tribute to NBA legend Dennis Rodman with her tunnel fit. The WNBA star channeled the rebellious Rodman inside her and arrived in a bridal look at the Chase Center, accompanied by her stylist, Lola Faleti.

On Monday, Fagbenle posted a series of videos and pictures on her Instagram post, flaunting her bridal look. She wore a white dress with the veil attached, giving her a bridal look. The Valkyries' star also carried a unique bouquet. The bouquet had small basketballs instead of flower petals.

Fagbenle captioned the post with a message.

"Him: It’s either me or basketball."
"Me: Heard you!😜✌🏿💍🏀💜," she wrote.
"Not your average bride. But definitely Dennis Rodman approved😤💪🏿," Fagbenle added.

However, the next part of her caption seemed cryptic as she declared it her "big day."

"This Lululinen Blazer and Align Dress made a jaw-dropping arrival possible! Thank you to @lululemon and @chrisgolez for helping make this big day happen💜💍," she wrote.
The dress was inspired by Dennis Rodman's viral wedding dress look in 1996. He arrived at New York City's Barnes & Noble bookstore wearing the dress to sign his autobiography, "Bad As I Wanna Be." During that event, Rodman claimed that he was bisexual and married to himself.

Temi Fagbenle was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to Nigerian parents, and has a large family with 11 brothers. However, she has been very private about her romantic life. There is no record of her romantic relationship.

Valkyries' Temi Fagbenle gets honest about playing alongside Caitlin Clark

Before Temi Fagbenle joined the Golden State Valkyries during the expansion draft, she played with then-rookie Caitlin Clark at the Indiana Fever for one season. Fagbenle had returned to the WNBA after playing five years in Europe.

With the biggest basketball star on her team, Fagbenle and the Fever players became part of the most scrutinized team in the league. In a conversation with The Guardian last month, the Valkyries player gave an honest take on her experience of being Clark's teammate.

"There were a lot of eyes on us, a lot of outside drama," Fagbenle said. "The media...and people in general love a good story, right? It was funny to see because on the inside you know the truth."
Fagbenle also praised Clark for how she handled the media attention.

"But also great to see Caitlin handle everything so gracefully, graciously and maturely," she added. "It was definitely a challenge trying to focus on basketball, but I’m glad we went as far as we did."

Fagbenle played most of her 2024 season as a bench player for the Fever. In 22 games, she averaged 6.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, while making 50.9% of shots.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
