Dennis Rodman once wore a wedding dress to promote his 1996 memoirs 'Bad As I Wanna Be'

Dennis Rodman's actions were one-of-one. The controversial forward was unbothered by the public's perception of him, which led to him making several bizarre moves. One instance was when he wore a wedding dress, announced himself bisexual, and married himself in 1996.

Rodman frequently experimented with cross-dressing at that time and took it up a notch by donning a wedding dress. It was a publicity stint at the end of the day, but an unusual one, which probably only someone as bold as Rodman could pull off.

Rodman's promotion methods were perfectly synonymous with the name of the book, 'As Bad As I Wanna Be' and the story of his personal life narrated in it. The promotion was a masterstroke from Rodman, whose book ended up on New York Times bestseller list for 20 weeks.

The 6'7" power forward had the dress made for him in France, which according to multiple reports, was worth nearly $10,000. Rodman reflected on cross-dressing as a child in his book and implemented that in his adulthood. He embraced that and found it as another way to portray his various sides.

Dennis Rodman colored his nails, cross-dressed, and dyed his hair frequently. Rodman was one of the first flashy dressers the league had ever seen. He created the pathway for several stars like Russell Westbrook and others to bend the dressing norms and flaunt their flamboyance unhesitantly.

Dennis Rodman was unusual on and off the court

Dennis Rodman was just as unusual on the court as he was off of it. He debuted at the age of 25. Rodman only played basketball after high school and was a late bloomer. However, that didn't stop him from becoming a future multi-time champion as a key figure on every winning team he played for.

Rodman was a rebounding machine and a tough defensive presence. He was one of the rare players who could go scoreless but still leave an impact and make his team win. Rodman averaged more rebounds than points in 12 of his 14 seasons in the league. The disparity was significant in his peak years.

He averaged nearly 10 or more rebounds than points when he won the rebounding title for seven consecutive seasons. No player has stuck to his role as perfectly as Rodman, especially as he did on the Bulls' championship teams.

That contributed to Dennis Rodman's one-of-one iconic personality and a legendary career as one of the most winningest players in NBA history.

