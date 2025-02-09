"Did y'all post this by accident?": WNBA fans surprised after Caitlin Clark receives reaction from league 

WNBA fans had questions for the league's social media accounts after an eyebrow-raising series of events concerning Caitlin Clark dating back to January. Despite finishing her rookie season as the most popular player in WNBA history, the league didn't offer the 2024 Rookie of the Year any birthday wishes on social media.

Most leagues, including the NBA, have been known to take to social media to wish some of the best players on their birthdays, but that wasn't the case for Clark. Fast forward to Saturday night, when Gatorade shared a tweet of Clark throwing footballs for a video to support Super Bowl LIX.

The WNBA X account reposted the video with a supporting caption for the Fever guard.

"True to this not new to this."

Fans questioned the league for its intent behind the repost in the comments of the tweet.

"Did y'all post this by accident," one fan humorously questioned.

"Realizing she's the money maker now huh," another fan added, pointing out a lack of Clark content from the WNBA's social media accounts.

"Oh wow," a third fan commented sarcastically. "Thanks for the tweet. Good job new WNBA admin."

Fans continued to raise questions for the WNBA regarding the Clark post.

"She can't get a happy birthday post but this needed a post because there's money involved," a fan commented, calling out the WNBA.

"This must be a new admin," another fan posted. "You guys usually avoid acknowledging Caitlin Clark. Coming to your senses."

"Okay admin!," a third fan added, showing appreciation for the Clark post.

Caitlin Clark attends Iowa jersey retirement

On Feb. 2, the Iowa Hawkeyes took on the No. 4 USC Trojans in a crucial matchup. Along with the pressure of taking on one of the top teams in the country, Caitlin Clark was in the crowd for her jersey retirement ceremony following the game.

The Hawkeyes women's basketball team notched a huge upset win over the Trojans despite entering the game as a 12.5-point underdog. Iowa took down USC 76-69, performing in front of the NCAA D-I all-time leading scorer.

Following the game, Clark watched as her signature No. 22 jersey was hoisted to the rafters of Carver-Hawkeye Arena. During her time at Iowa, Clark was named a first-team All-American three times and won AP Player of the Year, the Naismith Award and the Wooden Award in both her junior and senior campaigns.

In her four years at Iowa, Caitlin Clark averaged 28.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds, spearheading the largest shift of attention towards women's basketball in the history of the sport.

