"Diddy verdict is disappointing": Indiana Fever's Brianna Turner 'disgusted' as hip-hop mogul walks free on racketeering and sex trafficking charges

Indiana Fever forward Brianna Turner hasn't been shy about lending her voice to controversial issues. She took to X on Wednesday to respond to reports of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' acquittal of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Turner expressed her disappointment over the verdict. She also emphasized the role played by people who may have supported Diddy's alleged actions.

"The Diddy verdict is disappointing and disgusting, but what I can’t wrap my head around is all the people that aided him in his actions," Turner tweeted. "Everyone that turned a blind eye. Everyone that knew what was going on. So many accomplices that helped make this all possible. Terrifying."

Diddy was found not guilty on several charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. However, he was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution (under the Mann Act) related to his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and another individual.

The jury took 13-14 hours of deliberations over three days. His conviction carries a maximum of up to 10 years. Diddy remains in custody at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center as his legal team is working on getting him bailed.

Brianna Turner shows concern for halftime performer Red Panda

On Tuesday, Brianna Turner tweeted her concern about the famous halftime performer Red Panda. The veteran acrobat suffered a fall while performing at halftime of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday.

"I hope Red Panda is doing alright! Truly a halftime icon," Turner tweeted.

Just seconds into her act, Red Panda lost her balance atop the unicycle. It fell toward the court and immediately grabbed the left wrist. It was then helped off the court in a wheelchair and transported to the hospital.

Fever star Caitlin Clark also sent a heartfelt message via Instagram Live.

The Fever won 74-59, their first Commissioner's Cup title at the Minneapolis Target Center. Natasha Howard led with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Alanna Smith recorded 15 points, five rebounds and two assists for Minnesota.

