"Didn't wanna embarrass Steph Curry" - Fans react as Caitlin Clark reportedly makes surprising decision on NBA All-Star participation 

WNBA's Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark, is reportedly uninterested in the NBA's offer to participate in the All-Star 3-point shooting event with Steph Curry. It was supposedly one of the biggest draws of the mega event in the Bay Area, the place Curry has called home during his NBA career.

There were murmurs around Clark, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Sabrina Ionescu being a part of the unique event after last year's successful competition between Ionescu and Curry. However, the Indiana Fever star is set to decline the NBA's invitation, according to Sports Business Journal.

"Sources said Clark is not interested in shooting 3-pointers off of a ball rack -- considering her practice regimen consists only of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers or shots off the dribble -- and, unless she is persuaded otherwise, she will decline the invitation," the report said.

The NBA and Clark's representatives have reportedly stayed in touch.

Fans had a variety of reactions to Caitlin Clark's reported decision. One fan mocked Steph Curry, saying:

"Respect, she didn’t wanna embarrass Steph [Curry]"

Another said it was the other way around:

"Caitlin Clark is dodging Steph"

One fan added;

"She too woke"

Another joked:

"She said she's not down to help the NBA ratings"

One fan added:

"She’ll be hanging in Taylor Swift’s box"

Steph Curry's presence in WNBA All-Star 3-point contest could change Caitlin Clark's decision

Caitlin Clark is inching towards declining the NBA's offer to partake in the NBA All-Star 3-point contest. However, she might change her stance if Steph Curry decides to help out the WNBA by taking part in a potential competition. According to SBJ, here's what one of Clark's associates said:

"I wouldn't say it's over until the thing happens. A lot of this stuff comes together very, very late."

It would be a huge deal for the WNBA to see a superstar of Steph Curry's caliber accept the invitation amid its massive growth.

