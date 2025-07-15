Dijonai Carrington Injury Update: Dallas Wings star teases potential return while recovering from rib injury

DiJonai Carrington joined the Dallas Wings from the disassembled Connecticut Sun for the 2025 season. Carrington's season was going just fine before she was listed out with a rib injury. She has missed the last eight games for her team.

Ad

Weeks after sustaining the injury, there is a growing hope that the reigning Most Improved Player might return to the court very soon. After practice, Carrington spoke to the reporters on Tuesday and provided an update on her injury.

DiJonai Carrington said that she was feeling fine.

"I am feeling okay. It's been a slow process. It's a tough injury to heal and needs time. Not much could be done to expedite the process, but I am feeling alright.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, when asked about her availability for the Wings game against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday, Carrington said she wasn't sure.

With Paige Bueckers joining them for the next season, the bar was set very high for the team. However, the Wings have had to deal with injuries since the beginning of the season. Another Wings star, Arike Ogunbowale, was out for weeks with her thumb injury.

The Wings have struggled throughout the season. After 22 games, they have the second-worst record in the league, winning only 6 of their games.

Ad

Christine Brennan details the aftermath of her questions to DiJonai Carrington after Caitlin Clark incident

After Game 1 of the opening round of the playoffs between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun, the tension ran high between the media and the players.

In Game 1, DiJjonai Carrington hit Caitlin Clark in the eyes during one of her defensive plays. Soon after the game ended, claims were made on social media that Carrington had intentionally hit Clark.

Ad

During the post-game media questions, USA Today's Christine Brennan asked Carrington if she had intended to hit Clark in the eye. After the questioning, Carrington's then-teammate DeWanna Bonner told the reporter that she had disrespected DiJonai Carrington.

"You disrespected my teammate," Brennan wrote in her book On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports.

She further wrote that when she tried to shake hands with Binner, she refused to shake hands with her.

Ad

"You attacked my teammate," Bonner further said.

Brennan added in the later part of the book that, before the game, DiJonai Carrington told her that she had heard Brennan saying that her partner, NaLyassa Smith, was a bad teammate. The USA Today reporter clarified in the book that she was merely discussing the Indiana Fever potentially sitting Smith out of the starting lineup in Game 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More