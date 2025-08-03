  • home icon
  • DiJonai Carrington marks new era in Minnesota with major statement after blockbuster trade

DiJonai Carrington marks new era in Minnesota with major statement after blockbuster trade

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 03, 2025 18:01 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
DiJonai Carrington had a special question from fans after trade to Minnesota Lynx (image credit: getty)

DiJonai Carrington was dealt to the Minnesota Lynx from the Dallas Wings in a blockbuster trade. The teams made the announcement on their social media accounts on Sunday, confirming the deal.

After the trade announcement, Carrington made a social media post asking fans for suggestions about her jersey number.

"what number yall think I chose ?🤭🤭🤭," Carrington tweeted.
Carrington wore the No. 21 jersey throughout her career. However, she needs to choose a different number since it is already taken by Kayla McBride.

The Lynx were long expected to make a trade, but they were speculated to deal for a power forward to address their rim protection.

Carrington is one of the best defensive players in the league, and she could be a difference maker for Minnesota. Last season, she was in contention for the Defensive Player of the Year and won the Most Improved Player award.

The Lynx sent Karlie Samuelson, Diamond Miller and a 2027 second-round pick to Dallas in exchange for Carrington. The Wings also waived Teaira McCowan.

Did Minnesota Lynx get better with DiJonai Carrington?

It was a great move by the Lynx to add DiJonai Carrington, who is not only a great defensive guard, but also an above-average offensive player.

Carrington will help Minnesota with perimeter defense. Her early ball pressure on opponents would make a lot of things easier for the team. Carrington is also capable of switching defensive positions swiftly.

Although the Lynx gave up two players, they only received one in the trade. Samuelson, a solid shooter, and Miller, a former No. 2 pick, were part of their rotation.

Carrington played 20 games with the Wings. She averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. She shot 35.4%, including 26.0% from the 3-point line.

Minnesota is a title favorite and has the best record in the WNBA. The Lynx are also the best defensive and offensive team in the league, and Carrington is expected to further elevate their game.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
