DiJonai Carrington marks new era in Minnesota with major statement after blockbuster trade

DiJonai Carrington was dealt to the Minnesota Lynx from the Dallas Wings in a blockbuster trade. The teams made the announcement on their social media accounts on Sunday, confirming the deal.After the trade announcement, Carrington made a social media post asking fans for suggestions about her jersey number.&quot;what number yall think I chose ?🤭🤭🤭,&quot; Carrington tweeted.Carrington wore the No. 21 jersey throughout her career. However, she needs to choose a different number since it is already taken by Kayla McBride.The Lynx were long expected to make a trade, but they were speculated to deal for a power forward to address their rim protection.Carrington is one of the best defensive players in the league, and she could be a difference maker for Minnesota. Last season, she was in contention for the Defensive Player of the Year and won the Most Improved Player award.The Lynx sent Karlie Samuelson, Diamond Miller and a 2027 second-round pick to Dallas in exchange for Carrington. The Wings also waived Teaira McCowan.Did Minnesota Lynx get better with DiJonai Carrington?It was a great move by the Lynx to add DiJonai Carrington, who is not only a great defensive guard, but also an above-average offensive player.Carrington will help Minnesota with perimeter defense. Her early ball pressure on opponents would make a lot of things easier for the team. Carrington is also capable of switching defensive positions swiftly.Although the Lynx gave up two players, they only received one in the trade. Samuelson, a solid shooter, and Miller, a former No. 2 pick, were part of their rotation.Carrington played 20 games with the Wings. She averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. She shot 35.4%, including 26.0% from the 3-point line.Minnesota is a title favorite and has the best record in the WNBA. The Lynx are also the best defensive and offensive team in the league, and Carrington is expected to further elevate their game.