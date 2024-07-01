DiJonai Carrington shares her idea of a romantic relationship: "Great communication, lot of sex"

DiJonai Carrington recently shared her idea of what a romantic relationship should be like. Carrington previously dated NaLyssa Smith before breaking up sometime last year. The Connecticut Sun guard is having the best season of her career and has blossomed as a starter in her fourth year in the league.

Carrington reposted a tweet regarding relationships with the original account, describing the "morning baby." It's also about communication, intimacy and a sense of humor.

"I like that 'morning baby' kinda relationship. the no games, great communication, lot of sex, lots of kissing, lot of cuddling, lots of flirting, lots of being goofy kind of relationship. that makes you want to run 100 miles, read books, clean up your bad habits kind of love," the original author wrote.

DiJonai Carrington reposted this on X.

DiJonai Carrington was once in a relationship with NaLyssa Smith

DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith were one of the WNBA's power couples last year. They were even interviewed by Ari Chambers for the league's "Off The Top" YouTube show, wherein they discussed basketball, as well as their relationship that was formed in Baylor.

Carrington and Smith started dating back in college, when they were both playing for the Bears. The Connecticut Sun guard said this about her relationship with Smith back then:

"Once we get between them lines, it is what it is—we can talk after we get outside the lines again," Carrington said.

It's unclear when the couple broke up, but fans can't help but wonder what happened. They were put in the spotlight last month due to an interaction on the court during the Connecticut Sun's game against Smith's Indiana Fever. There was also some social media activity that got the fans buzzing.

DiJonai Carrington finished second in Sixth Player of the Year voting last season

DiJonai Carrington came close to winning the WNBA's Sixth Player of the Year last season due to her play off the bench for the Connecticut Sun. Carrington was then allowed to step up this season by head coach Stephanie White and it paid off tremendously.

"She's ready for the challenge. I mean, this was an opportunity for her. She knew it was an opportunity for her coming into to the starting lineup and she's taken it. Some players just wait for the opportunity, and then they think it's going to be theirs and they don't just take it. She's taken it and she's taken ownership of it," White said via CT Insider.

In 18 games this season, DiJonai Carrington is averaging 13.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals. Carrington is one of the reasons why the Connecticut Sun has the second-best record in the WNBA with a few games to play before the All-Star and Olympic break.

