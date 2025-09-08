Dijonai Carrington soft-launches engagement to Nalyssa Smith by flashing ring in telling TikTok post

Nalyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington have been together since they were in college. But it seems like they have taken their relationship to the next level. The Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces players seemingly soft-launched their engagement through a TikTok video on Saturday.It appeared to be from Smith's birthday last month. The wall behind Smith featured &quot;Happy Birthday&quot; balloons. On her left side, red roses were stuffed inside a wooden basket. As Carrington recorded her girlfriend, Gunna's &quot;wgft&quot; song's viral line, &quot;she is getting f***** tonight,&quot; played in the background.Carrington reacted to the video reposted on X with a Cardi B meme on Saturday.In another post on X, a fan went full detective mode. The fan noticed a ring on Nalyssa Smith's ring finger, which she kept touching while Carrington recorded her.&quot;Okayyyy, we peeped the ring Miss. Carrington!!!!&quot; a fan wrote on TikTok.The Lynx star reacted to the comment from the fans with a pinching hand emoji, usually an indication of indicating if something small or very close to happening.When Smith and Carrington were teammates with Paige Bueckers at the Dallas Wings, they proudly embraced being &quot;parents&quot; to Bueckers, whom they called an &quot;annoying&quot; child. Another fan hilariously commented that Bueckers was going to get a sibling. Carrington reacted to the post with a series of laughing emojis.While neither DiJonai Carrington nor Nalyssa Smith has confirmed the engagement, in her comments, the former has also not denied fans' speculations.Paige Bueckers opens up about &quot;parents&quot; DiJonai Carrington and Nalyssa SmithAfter Paige Bueckers arrived in Dallas as a rookie, DiJonai Carrington and Nalyssa Smith played a big role in helping her adjust to the WNBA. After Wings traded both Smith and Carrington to different teams, Bueckers shared her feelings.Before the Wings' game against the New York Liberty last month, Andrew Jarell Jones asked Bueckers about her thoughts on two of her closest teammates being traded in the midst of the season.I love those guys,&quot; Bueckers said. &quot;They kind of adopted me as parents. I guess, I was their child. &quot;Just what they meant to me, welcoming me in my rookie year, embracing me, embracing my personality, embracing my annoyingness. They became big sisters to me. I look for them for advice on how to navigate this whole thing.&quot;Both DiJonai Carrington and Nalyssa Smith were teammates at Baylor before their WNBA draft. Since then, it was the first time they had been teammates when the Wings acquired them during the offseason. Now, the star couple is far away from each other.