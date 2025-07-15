The Chicago Sky endured a devastating night on Monday as their clash against the Minnesota Lynx proved costly in more ways than one. Not only did Angel Reese and her squad fall 91-78 at home, but the team also saw two key players, Ariel Atkins and Michaela Onyenwere, go down with significant injuries.

The first blow came just before halftime when Atkins suffered a leg injury. The veteran guard was clearly in discomfort and immediately headed to the locker room. The team later confirmed that she would not return for the remainder of the game.

It remains unclear whether Ariel Atkins got hurt due to a misstep or a slip, but her early exit noticeably shifted the momentum. She finished the night with two points on 1-of-3 shooting, including 0-of-1 from deep, along with three assists and one steal in just over 15 minutes.

In the final moments of the game, Michaela Onyenwere experienced a painful setback after a tough collision with teammate Kamilla Cardoso during what was intended to be a routine screen. The impact sent Onyenwere to the floor, where she lay in visible pain, trying to catch her breath.

Chicago’s medical and training staff quickly rushed to her aid and she was soon surrounded by teammates and personnel holding up towels. Before the injury, the young forward had contributed eight points, five rebounds and two assists, shooting 2-of-6 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc in 21 minutes.

Tyler Marsh offers injury updates on Angel Reese's teammates

After the game, Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh provided an update on the injuries to Ariel Atkins and Michaela Onyenwere. Marsh shared that Atkins was still being evaluated, so the full extent of her injury remains unknown. However, he confirmed that Onyenwere is expected to be fine and did not suffer a concussion.

Marsh also took a moment to praise Angel Reese for her outstanding consistency over the past 10 games. He acknowledged that the Sky are facing every opponent’s best effort and admitted that his team struggled with late-game execution during Monday's loss.

