  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "Disgrace to ALL sports": Fever fans continue berating Bria Hartley for Sophie Cunningham foul over resurfaced dust up vs Angel Reese's Sky

"Disgrace to ALL sports": Fever fans continue berating Bria Hartley for Sophie Cunningham foul over resurfaced dust up vs Angel Reese's Sky

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Aug 20, 2025 06:15 GMT
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Fever fans continue berating Bria Hartley for Sophie Cunningham foul - Source: Getty

Connecticut Sun's Bria Hartley has been in the middle of controversies in the past week as she was pointed out as the culprit in the injury to Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham, who suffered a torn MCL after Hartley fell on her knee on Aug. 17.

Ad

Before that incident, Hartley also got involved in a fight during a game between the Sun and the Angel Reese-led Chicago Sky. Hartley was ejected along with Sky's Rebecca Allen and Ariel Atkins after the three got tangled up in a rebounding battle.

The clip resurfaced on Tuesday as Fever fans berated Hartley for her reputation as a dirty player following the incidents.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fever fans talked about the possible repercussions for Hartley after they deemed her actions a "disgrace" for women's basketball.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others called out the WNBA, as this could affect their reputation in the future, especially as they have enjoyed a rise in popularity in the past two years.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Due to Cunningham's injury diagnosis, she will be out for the rest of the season, further hampering the Fever's guard rotation, which also lost Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Caitlin Clark due to different injuries.

Hartley, who has been in the league since 2014, had a career resurgence, appearing in 33 games and counting, her most in over six years. She averages 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

However, the Sun has been the worst team this season, sitting at the bottom of the standings with a 7-27 record.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham defends Bria Hartley from foul that caused her injury

Contrary to fans' perspectives, Sophie Cunningham does not think Bria Hartley's actions, which caused her injury, were intentional or dirty. In the Aug. 19 episode of her "Show Me Something" podcast, Cunningham said they was no ill intent from Hartley and it was purely a basketball play.

"I know Bria, and I'm actually really good friends with Bria. And I have been waiting to get on the pod so we can talk about this," she said. "But I don't think that there [wasn't any] ill intent.
Ad
"I think it was a basketball play, I was just in the front spot at the wrong time, she fell. Like, there's no way she would go in there and intentionally try to hurt me," she added.

Nevertheless, losing Cunningham is a big blow for the Fever as they look to improve their playoff position. They are currently in the sixth spot with a 19-16 record.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications