"Disgrace to ALL sports": Fever fans continue berating Bria Hartley for Sophie Cunningham foul over resurfaced dust up vs Angel Reese's Sky

Connecticut Sun's Bria Hartley has been in the middle of controversies in the past week as she was pointed out as the culprit in the injury to Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham, who suffered a torn MCL after Hartley fell on her knee on Aug. 17.Before that incident, Hartley also got involved in a fight during a game between the Sun and the Angel Reese-led Chicago Sky. Hartley was ejected along with Sky's Rebecca Allen and Ariel Atkins after the three got tangled up in a rebounding battle.The clip resurfaced on Tuesday as Fever fans berated Hartley for her reputation as a dirty player following the incidents.Fever fans talked about the possible repercussions for Hartley after they deemed her actions a &quot;disgrace&quot; for women's basketball.James Pizon @JamesPizonLINK@mikeaalen112735 Bria Hartley is a disgrace to ALL sports. Cathy Engelbert should madate an investigation into all of Bria's fouls and issue a suspension for the remainder of the season until the investigation is complete. She should then be &quot;Banned&quot; from the W like they &quot;banned&quot; Chennedy &amp;amp;amp;Rise Up Sports Media @riseupsports1LINK@mikeaalen112735 Until comish gets control of these players this is unfortunately what you'll continue to seeBad Dawg Sports @jj_pavlickLINK@mikeaalen112735 The league should suspend her before any more players are out for the season due to her actions.Meanwhile, others called out the WNBA, as this could affect their reputation in the future, especially as they have enjoyed a rise in popularity in the past two years.Marvel22Joseph @GideonMarvel1LINK@mikeaalen112735 I got so many texts from friends today saying they aren’t watching this “thug” league anymore due to Hartley. @WNBA your reputation is HORRIBLEJohn Michaels @Pecker2002LINK@mikeaalen112735 This effing league. Can’t get out of its own way.Logan @heiterkeit_GBGLINK@mikeaalen112735 @WNBA how are you still letting this team play when they act like thugs?Due to Cunningham's injury diagnosis, she will be out for the rest of the season, further hampering the Fever's guard rotation, which also lost Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Caitlin Clark due to different injuries.Hartley, who has been in the league since 2014, had a career resurgence, appearing in 33 games and counting, her most in over six years. She averages 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.However, the Sun has been the worst team this season, sitting at the bottom of the standings with a 7-27 record.Sophie Cunningham defends Bria Hartley from foul that caused her injuryContrary to fans' perspectives, Sophie Cunningham does not think Bria Hartley's actions, which caused her injury, were intentional or dirty. In the Aug. 19 episode of her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast, Cunningham said they was no ill intent from Hartley and it was purely a basketball play.&quot;I know Bria, and I'm actually really good friends with Bria. And I have been waiting to get on the pod so we can talk about this,&quot; she said. &quot;But I don't think that there [wasn't any] ill intent.&quot;I think it was a basketball play, I was just in the front spot at the wrong time, she fell. Like, there's no way she would go in there and intentionally try to hurt me,&quot; she added.Nevertheless, losing Cunningham is a big blow for the Fever as they look to improve their playoff position. They are currently in the sixth spot with a 19-16 record.