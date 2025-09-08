  • home icon
"Does not care about her health or wishes": Etan Thomas says Caitlin Clark's brutal shutdown leaves toxic fans with no 'Great White Hope'

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 08, 2025 12:57 GMT
Etan Thomas says Caitlin Clark&rsquo;s brutal shutdown leaves toxic fans with no
Etan Thomas says Caitlin Clark's brutal shutdown leaves toxic fans with no 'Great White Hope'

Much to the disappointment of her fans, Caitlin Clark has been ruled out for the remainder of the Indiana Fever’s season because of her right groin injury. It has been a difficult season for Clark, as injuries have limited her to 13 appearances. She has made the most of her opportunities, averaging 16.5 points and 8.8 assists.

In an article written for The Guardian on Sunday, Michael Jordan’s former teammate, Etan Thomas, gave his thoughts on Clark's situation. Thomas empathized with Clark while criticizing her fan base, suggesting that they don’t care about her health.

“The mob (Caitlin Clark’s fans) that has turned her into a political totem does not care about her health or her wishes. Clark has asked repeatedly not to be used to promote racism, grievance and white-supremacist narratives,” Thomas wrote.
Thomas continued and suggested that instead of looking at her as a basketball player, Clark’s fans view her as a symbol. Thomas explained that with the Fever star sidelined, her “toxic” fans won’t get to spew hate on social media, which explains their disappointment with her absence.

“To her most toxic followers, she is not a player but a symbol: the 'great white hope,’ the damsel under attack from jealous Black opponents. With her sidelined, those narratives lose their fuel,” wrote Thomas.
Etan Thomas was in the NBA for nine seasons, playing with Michael Jordan on the Washington Wizards during his first years in the league. Since Clark arrived in the WNBA, Thomas has been one of the biggest critics of her fanbase, especially those who use Clark’s image to fuel racist narratives.

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever likely to face Las Vegas Aces in first round of 2025 playoffs

The Indiana Fever have done well to hang on in Caitlin Clark's absence, clinching the seventh seed in the standings this season after winning 23 games. The team is likely to face A'ja Wilson and the Aces in the first round of the playoffs, granted Wilson and Co. win their final game of the season against the Chicago Sky.

Las Vegas has been one of the strongest teams in the WNBA over the past month, winning 14 straight games. They'll prove to be quite a challenge for an injury-riddled Fever team. Indiana will need solid contributions from Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard if they are to make it past the first round.

Edited by Sameer Khan
