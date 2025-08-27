"Don't let Sophie see this": Fever fans can't hold it together as Caitlin Clark stops hugging Lexie Hull after Jumbotron appearance 

Caitlin Clark is prone to having the attention on her, even during her time on the sidelines for the past six weeks with a right groin injury. However, it may have caught her by surprise on Tuesday during the Indiana Fever's home contest against the Seattle Storm. During a timeout, Clark bear-hugged teammate Lexie Hull in the fourth quarter as the Fever prepared to celebrate their season-series sweep against the Storm. The superstar guard happened to look at the Jumbotron screen while holding onto Hull and immediately moved away after seeing herself. Here's the video:It's unclear whether Caitlin Clark was shy or joking, but the Fever fans found the incident hilarious. Here's how they reacted on X:Pulse Of Hope @PulseOfHope_LINKNot Caitlin getting caught in 4K on the big screen 😭😭hugh jass @lostwunLINKImagine LeBron holding Luka like this ?CaitlinClark4mvp @CC22_4_mvpLINKChill on my goat she can hug whoever she wants.FeverNation @fev88262LINKCaitlin and her blondes don’t let sophie see this 😂😂FromTheLogoClark @SarahClark64154LINKShe knew what was comingSinde @FethCynthiaLINKShe knows camera is always on her. 😂Lexie Hull and Fever put cherry on top for Caitlin Clark's special night The Indiana Fever celebrated Caitlin Clark as the superstar guard became the third WNBA athlete to have a Nike logo on Monday, joining A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu. The Fever held a pre-game party on Tuesday at the Morris Bicentennial Plaza, which was open to the public.Meanwhile, Clark announced the latest milestone in her career with a custom Nike outfit. She sported black pants with her new logo printed in a striped pattern. The logo also appeared on her black top's zipper and the charm chain belt she paired with her bottoms.The Fever gave the perfect ending to Caitlin Clark's night as Lexie Hull and others won 95-75 against the Seattle Storm, keeping their playoff hopes alive. While it was a team effort, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Odyssey Sims stood out for Indiana with 20+ point games each.Boston was the key anchor with 27 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals on 10 of 18 shots. On the other hand, Hull didn't have the best scoring game, with just five points, but she was a box +/- leader with +31.She added nine rebounds and was efficient in her limited role offensively, missing only one of her three shots. Not just that, Lexie Hull battled through a first-half head injury, which left a tennis-ball-sized bump on her forehead following a collision with Gabby Williams.The Fever improved to 20-18 on the season, replacing the Storm in sixth.