"Don't switch up now": WNBA fans roast Shannon Sharpe for praising Angel Reese's double-double after Sky win

Chicago Sky rookie star Angel Reese delivered against the Indiana Fever on Sunday night. The former LSU Tiger Star registered her eighth straight double-double, asserting her dominance on the court. NFL legend Shannon Sharpe was full of praise for Reese after the game on Twitter.

Sharpe highlighted that if Reese uses her dominant hand, she is guaranteed to score or draw a foul.

Sharpe's praise, however, was not welcomed by the WNBA fans, who flooded the comments section of his tweet and called him out for switching.

One fan told him to not switch back on his statements now that Reese was playing well.

"nah dont switch up now," one wrote.

Sharpe was one of the main Angel Reese critics earlier in the season. He criticized the Sky rookie early in the season and the fans remembered his words. Other fans joined the fray, calling out Sharpe in the comments.

"Wait a minute, Shannon now holdon we ain’t forget what you said now..," @NVPressed said.

"Hell no don’t try to love her game now stay where you was before and look at you wanting to criticize her, just say congrats she had a good game!" @DanaTheBlessing said.

"Naw, you can’t sit with us at the lunch table. She always been “her”. We recognized it from day 1," @modiddat7 said.

While many fans trolled Sharpe for his comments earlier in the season, some fans simply praised Reese for her performance.

"Probably had her best game as a pro today. She was hooping," @justanothernyrn said.

"Nice to see her not struggling for once. Gotta make it consistent. Gg," @UncleDrew90210 said.

In their next WNBA game, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will face the Las Vegas Aces as their next opponents on Thursday.

Angel Reese leads the Chicago Sky to victory with a double-double

The Chicago Sky won their second straight game with their victory against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, with a final scoreline of 88-87.

Angel Reese had 25 points, collecting 16 rebounds and dishing out one assist. It was a thrilling game that had the fans present at the Wintrust arena on the edge of their seats.

The Sky started the game strong, matching up Fever's intensity and outscoring them at the quarter's end. However, they fell off in the following quarters, where the Fever built a small lead. The Sky caught up to them in the last quarter, making it an extremely close game where every point mattered.

In the final moments, the Sky players made crucial free throws, while the Fever players missed their shots, which cost them the game.