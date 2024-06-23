"I'm a dog" - Angel Reese shows her grit after swiping tight win vs Caitlin Clark & Fever in Chicago

The Chicago Sky faced off against the Indiana Fever for the third time this season on Sunday, and Angel Reese finally led her team to a win after going 2-0 in their first two meetings. The game came down to the wire as the Sky pulled off an impressive 88-87 win over the Caitlin Clark-led Fever.

Reese undoubtedly shined the brightest in tonight's game as she recorded 25 points and 16 rebounds to lead all players in both statistical categories.

After the game, Reese shared the mentality that allowed her to secure an impressive stat line.

"I'm a dog, you can't teach that," Reese said.

Angel Reese led a spirited Sky comeback as they were down by as much as 15 points after the Fever dominated the second and the third quarter. The Sky rallied in the fourth as they dominated the boards to secure the win.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark also secured a double-double for her team with 17 points and 13 assists. She added four steals to help her team but committed five turnovers.

Their fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso also had an impressive stat line as she recorded a double-double that consisted of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Cardoso, Clark and Reese all showed up in the top 20 of the first returns of the WNBA's fan-voting for the 2024 All-Star game set to take place on July 20.

Angel Reese continues her impressive double-double streak in win

The Chicago Sky have had a shaky start to the season, improving only to 6-9 after tonight's win against the Fever.

Despite the team's inconsistency, the one thing that has been sure for them is that Angel Reese will battle on the boards to help her team win. With her 25-point, 16-rebound performance, she secured her eighth straight double-double of the season, all coming with a combination of points and rebounds.

Reese set the record for the most consecutive double-doubles by a rookie at seven against the Dallas Wings on June 20 as she scored 16 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds.

She has a chance to go after the record that Tina Charles set all the way back in 2010 for most double-doubles by a rookie with 22. That same season, Charles was named as the Rookie of the Year.

Reese will have a chance to push her streak to nine when her team takes on the defending champion Las Vegas Aces this coming Thursday (June 27).

