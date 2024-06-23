In Photos: Chance the Rapper, Jason Sudeikis & more celebrities spotted courtside during Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark clash in Chicago

For the third time this season, WNBA fans got treated to an Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark matchup as the Chicago Sky played hosts to the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The first two matchups between the two squads drew the attention of several high-profile individuals.

Among the stars that attended the game was four-time WNBA champion Sheryl Swoopes. She was not the only basketball star in attendance as she was also joined by New York Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.

Sheryl Swoopes in attendance at the Sky vs Fever game (Image via WNBA's X account)

Jalen Brunson at the Sky vs Fever game (Image via WNBA's X account)

Aside from these two basketball stars, some celebrities were courtside to catch the Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark clash.

Musical artists Lil Durk, Russ and Chance the Rapper were also seen in attendance, as well as actor Jason Sudeikis. They were joined by Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Lil Durk at the Sky vs Fever game (Image via WNBA's X account)

Russ at the Sky vs Fever game (Image via WNBA's X account)

Chance the Rapper and Jason Sudeikis at the Sky vs Fever game (Image via WNBA's X account)

Tremaine Edmunds at the Sky vs Fever game (Image via WNBA's X account)

The third matchup between the Fever and the Sky came down to the wire and was decided by only one point (88-87) in favor of the Sky.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese register double-doubles as Sky finally beat Fever

Before this matchup, the Indiana Fever boasted a 2-0 record over the Chicago Sky. But Angel Reese led her team to the win with a career-high 25 points shooting 8-for-12. She also tallied a game-high 16 rebounds to push her impressive record-setting double-double streak to eight straight.

Meanwhile, Clark also got herself a double-double in the Fever's loss. She scored 17 points while going 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. Aside from making two free throws, all of Clark's points came from downtown. She also showcased her playmaking skills as she registered 13 assists to add to her scoring tally.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are set to face off one more time this regular season on Aug. 30.