"Khaleesi Reese"- WNBA fans love Angel Reese's warrior-like outfit ahead of rivalry showdown vs Caitlin Clark 

It will be fair to say that Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky have developed a bit of a rivalry with Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever.

Comparisons between the two teams, owing to Reese’s history with Clark, were always a given. But things became more intense since Chennedy Carter’s foul on Clark and follow-up comments earlier in the season. It led to many fans of Clark criticizing Chicago Sky, following the first game between the two teams.

The Sky now face the Fever at their home, the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. They enter the game having lost both of their two clashes thus far. A change in fortunes may be on the cards, with the Sky looking for quick revenge following the 91-83 loss on June 16.

Trending

In the build-up to the matchup, fans were left mesmerized by the ‘warrior outfit’ that Angel Reese showed up wearing in the lead-up to the game.

Sporting a brown leather dress with long boots, Reese clutched a small white purse as she walked in looking utterly determined for the game. Fans were quick to notice the same and had a range of responses to her latest look.

Expand Tweet

One user compared Reese to Game of Thrones' Daenarys Targaryen:

“Awww, she looks like princess 🩷 With a warrior spirit 💜”

Most users suggested that Reese looked determined to help her team turn around their losing run against the Indiana Fever:

“My girl Angel lookin like she rode a dragon to the game”

“Double Doubles Barbie has been blessed with everything doubles ✨ beauty 😍and talent 🏀⭐️✨💫🤩”

Some, as one would expect, complimented her beauty:

“She’s so gorgeous omg❤️”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Reese has undoubtedly been on a rampage in recent weeks and enters the Fever matchup with seven straight double-doubles.

Angel Reese and Chicago Sky set for third showdown of the season with Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever

The Sky, who also boast of the number 2 pick from the recent draft in the form of Kamilla Cardoso, appeared specifically intent on turning things around. They have lost both their previous matches against the Fever this season.

At the time of writing this article, the two teams had entered half-time with the Fever boasting of a narrow 1-point lead (45-46).

Caitlin Clark, who has had a bit of a blip recently and has only scored 17 points in the last two matches, was once again in the thick of the action. She had added eight points and had seven assists at halftime, with the Sky’s Chennedy Carter leading the way thus far, with 15 points.

While the media has undoubtedly hyped up the rivalry between the two teams, Clark herself had claimed that it was merely a media narrative:

"I’m pretty sure that the only people who view this as a rivalry is all of you. For us, it’s just a game of basketball. That’s what it is. If it’s going to help move the game forward, then absolutely. That’s amazing. That’s what it should be. People can talk about it."

There is little doubt that the game seems set to go down to the wire. Chicago Sky will be determined to get their first win on Indiana Fever for this campaign, especially in their home arena.