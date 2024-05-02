"Don't turn that girl into Kirk Cousins" - WNBA fans swarm Caitlin Clark wearing chains in photoshoot

Caitlin Clark is enjoying her time with the Indiana Fever already, working out at training camp and doing photoshoots before the WNBA season begins. Clark even wore her teammates' chains recently, which drew some mixed reactions from fans online.

Clark and the rest of the Fever were on the streets of Indianapolis recently as part of the team's photoshoot in preparation for the 2024 WNBA season. The team was having a lot of fun, especially after Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith let Clark borrow their chains.

The Fever are off to a good start even though they have not played a minute of competitive basketball. The chemistry looks off the charts, which could be helpful when the season starts. They begin their preseason on Friday before starting the season on the road against the Connecticut Sun on May 14.

WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark wearing Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith's chains. Some even compared it to Kirk Cousins, who wore a lot of chains after the Minnesota Vikings' win over the Washington Commanders two seasons ago. Cousins recently signed a huge deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

"DON'T Y'ALL TURN THAT GIRL INTO KIRK COUSINS," a fan wrote.

"Caitlin Chainz finna take over the city no cap," another fan commented.

"What are the odds CC gets a grill by the end of a season?" one fan jokingly asked.

Fans are also just happy that Caitlin Clark is enjoying her time with the Indiana Fever already. The hype surrounding Clark is huge, but with the support of her fanbase and the franchise, she should be successful.

"I simply love how happy she is and how well she is adjusting and being embraced. Extremely happy for her," one fan wrote.

"They're clicking sooo well already," a fan rejoiced.

"That fun and joy will definitely translate onto the court!" another fan claimed.

Erica Wheeler acting as mentor for Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark might just be the most popular person in Indiana right now, but it doesn't mean that she doesn't need guidance. Clark will play her first season with the Fever under the mentorship of veteran guard Erica Wheeler, who is in her second stint in Indiana.

Wheeler discussed taking Clark under her wing at the start of training camp. She told reporters that she wants the Iowa product to enjoy her time as a rookie and hopefully develop into one of the best players in the league.

"I put it as like, you know, when you go to a different school, the first day of school you don't know anybody. Then, you find that one person that says hi to you, and they become your best friend. For me, I just wanted to get ahead of it because I know this transition is tough. She's one of the biggest players in the world right now. But she doesn't act like that. She's just like 'help me,'" Wheeler said. [H/T Athlon Sports]

