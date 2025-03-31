"Don't have to wear that blue": A'ja Wilson heaves sigh of relief as she trolls Becky Hammon & $392,534 star after Gamecocks' escape

A'ja Wilson's former team, USC Gamecocks, is officially in the Final Four of NCAA after defeating Duke Blue Devils. In a much hyped Elite Eight game, the WNBA world was fully sunk in anticipation, especially Wilson and former Duke star Chelsea Gray. After the result, the Las Vegas Aces star let her teammate know.

Ad

The three-time MVP had a perfect reaction to her former team after it defeated Duke to reach the next stage:

"Final Fo," Wilson wrote in her Thread post.

However, the Aces superstar wasn't done yet and went back at her $392,534 star teammate (per Spotrac) to get even with the trash talk before the Elite Eight game. Excited with the win, Wilson made sure to hilariously troll her Aces coach, Becky Hammon, and Gray.

Ad

Trending

From what appears from her Thread post, Wilson had to wear the Duke Blue Devils jersey if USC lost the game. She came back and taunted her coach.

"ppl (Rebecca Hammon) thought I was gonna have to wear that dukey blue," she wrote.

She also trolled her Aces teammate and poking fun at her, wrote that Chelsea Gray would have to wear Gamecocks' outfit in her next tunnel fit.

Ad

"Chels gonna eat the tunnel walk UP!!" she wrote.

"Gotta get Chels another fit."

Ad

USC took a comfortable six-point lead in the first quarter. However, Duke made a big comeback in the next two quarters and entered the third with a four-point lead. Ultimately, the Gamecocks responded with a suffocating defense and aggressive offense in the fourth quarter, outscoring their opponent 16-8.

This will be South Carolina's fifth consecutive appearance in the Final Four, ultimately solidifying coach Dawn Staley's position as an all-time great.

A'ja Wilson herself has an undying legacy at USC. She led her team to the first NCAA Tournament championship in 2017. Not only does she hold the total points record in the school's history, but also had her own statue erected in her honor, outside the Colonial Life Arena.

Ad

A'ja Wilson reveals cussing text message exchange with teammate Chelsea Gray

The anticipation was already heating up between teammates A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray before the Elite Eight game between their collegiate teams on Sunday. While their teams were scheduled to compete on the court, Gray and Wilson took the rivalry to their cellphones.

In a post on Thread on Saturday, A'ja Wilson revealed that she and Gray were involved in a text thread filled with cuss words.

Ad

"I’d share my text tread with Chels but we cussed too much 😂😂😂," Wilson wrote in the post.

While the banter and trolling will continue between A'ja Wilson and Gray, they will enter the next WNBA season with a common mindset: to win the 2025 WNBA title with coach Hammon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback