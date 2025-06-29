"Draft Angel Reese just to keep her on the bench" - WNBA fans hyped as Caitlin Clark earns East captain nod for 2025 All-Star game

Caitlin Clark was named the captain for the East's All-Star team in the upcoming WNBA All-Star game on Sunday. She will go up against Napheesa Collier, who will lead the West.

The fans online got hype after coming across the news as they went to the post's comments section to express their excitement.

Expand Tweet

Trending

One fan jokingly asked the Indiana Fever superstar to draft Angel Reese so that she could bench her.

"Now draft angel reese just to keep her on the bench," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Caitlin has the opportunity to do the funniest thing of all time," one fan said.

"Caitlin picking Angel for the vibes," another fan said.

While some fans trolled Reese, others praised Clark and hyped up the upcoming matchup

"Caitlin Clark already in her 2nd season and she’s already a all star captain WOW," one fan said.

"These ladies are bringing woman’s basketball back," another fan said.

"Collier and Clark bout to put on a show 🔥" another fan said.

While Caitlin Clark has not been at her best this season, she had a great run last season, winning the Rookie of the Year award. However, injuries have kept her out of games this season.

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend hypes up Caitlin Clark as the Fever guard grabs All-Star captaincy

Following the announcement of the All-Star team captains, the Indiana Fever's Instagram account shared a graphic featuring Caitlin Clark to congratulate their star guard for her latest achievement.

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, hyped up the Fever guard.

"Captain" Jones commented.

Jade Jones comments her thoughts on Clark becoming All-Star captain. (Image Source: @indianafever/Instagram)

Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend are friends and share a love for the city of Indiana and basketball. The duo attended NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 6, which ended in a 125-108 win for the Pacers.

After the Pacers punched their ticket to the NBA Finals, the Fever guard lifted Jade in excitement. The video of the interaction went viral on social media. Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull and Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, were also spotted attending the game alongside the duo.

Expand Tweet

The Pacers put up a tough fight against the OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals but fell short in Game 7, 103-91, after Haliburton tore his Achilles in the first quarter. Following the bitter loss, Clark sent a warm message to Haliburton and his girlfriend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More