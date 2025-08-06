Draymond Green offended as WNBA fan compares him to Sophie Cunningham after DeWanna Bonner diss

Draymond Green was offended by a fan using his name to bash Sophie Cunningham over her comments on DeWanna Bonner's departure from the Indiana Fever. Bonner arrived in Indiana at the start of this season; however, her tenure did not last long as the franchise waived her on Jun. 25.

On Tuesday, the Fever guard appeared as a guest on the "Show Me Something" podcast, where she called out Bonner's professionalism on the way she handled her departure.

"It's okay to be professional about it and send a text to your teammates," Cunningham said. "Send a text and be like, 'Hey, love you guys.' Or, you don't even have to say 'Love you guys.' Just like, 'Hey, sorry this didn't work out. Good luck.' You know what I mean?"

Sophie Cunningham's statement on Bonner's departure. (Credits: @yahoosports/threads)

A fan bashed Cunningham in his comment on threads for her statement on professionalism. He compared the Fever guard to Green in his comment, and the Warriors star did not like it.

"Sophie is the last person that should be talking about being unprofessional. 😂. Glorified role player talking out pocket trying to the Draymond of the W," the fan wrote.

Green replied to the fan and used a clown emoji.

"Trying to figure out why you using my name. 🤡" Green wrote.

Draymond Green responds to a fan bashing Cunningham using his name.

DeWanna Bonner rejoined the Phoenix Mercury after getting waived and has become an integral part of their squad.

Sophie Cunningham reveals her stance on DeWanna Bonner's departure

During her time on the "Show Me Something" podcast, Sophie Cunningham talked about the Fever's rise, Paige Bueckers' chances at the Rookie of the Year and more. During one segment, the Fever guard revealed her stance on her former teammate, DeWanna Bonner's departure.

"I like DB,” she said. “DB was one of my vets when I was in Phoenix, and then we gathered here in Indiana ... But she got to Indiana and she just really wasn’t happy.

"I want people to be happy, so that's why I’m kind of neutral on this one, which a lot of people are surprised about. She's towards the end of her career, so she deserves her flowers, she deserves to be happy." (40:41)

DeWanna Bonner and Sophie Cunningham played in Phoenix during the 2019 season. Cunningham was a rookie at the time, while Bonner was a two-time champion veteran. However, in 2020, Bonner was traded to the Connecticut Sun, where she spent four years before moving to the Fever.

