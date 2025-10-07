"Dumb and clueless": Fans point out the irony in 'Caitlin Clark grifter,' Rachel Demita, as her bold comments on Fever star go viral

WNBA fans held nothing back in their criticism of Rachel Demita after her strong remarks regarding Caitlin Clark’s situation in the league. On Monday, Demita shared a clip from her show “Courtside Club” on X.In the two-minute-long video, Demita shared her viewpoint, saying the Fever star should start her “villain arc,” citing her treatment by the WNBA.“I wouldn’t mind at this point if Caitlin just started her villain arc. She needs to start putting her foot down because some of this stuff is getting a little wild,” Demita said.She went on to explain how Clark gets a special whistle the “opposite way.” Demita suggested that Clark gets criticized despite what she does on or off the court, and also remarked that she is being used as a pawn.“She is being used as a pawn in all of this,” she said. “Caitlin is not in the WNBPA… she’s not at the front of that table, she’s not doing the negotiations, but everybody is using her name to fit whatever agenda. It’s really sad.”Fans flooded the comment section of Demita’s post, criticizing her for her comments. Some suggested that Demita was doing the same thing that she was accusing people of, “using Clark,” referring to her as a “Caitlin Clark grifter.”One fan suggested Demita’s commentary was ironic, likening Clark to Taylor Swift. Here are the most notable reactions on X:“Dumb and clueless, but what else can you expect from her?” one fan said.J'Queal 🦋 @jquealfLINKdumb and clueless but what else can you expect from her✨ @_veryhatefulLINKthese CC fan grifters are so insufferableMaddog7AM⚽️ @dembozCOYG23LINKLike you The irony is killing me 😭😭😭 This is exactly what happened with Taylor Swift Black person “wrongs” white person now I must baby them till the end of timeMomo 🇧🇧 @M0MO_NLINKif you say enough stupid shit in one video people will be too confused to focus on each of them, insane grift move tbhrb @bankaveli_LINKThe irony of the biggest CC grifter saying somebody else is using her, I guess it takes one to know one&quot;Is a pawn in a lot of other people's games&quot;: Stephanie White echoes Rachel Demita's sentiments on Caitlin ClarkWhile fans continue to criticize Rachel Demita, Fever coach Stephanie White has recently made remarks similar to hers. Speaking to the media on Friday, White expressed her frustration with the situation surrounding Clark, referring to her as a &quot;pawn.&quot;&quot;I hate it all for Caitlin. You know, she's a 23-year-old kid who loves to play this game who is a pawn in a lot of other people's games and a lot of other people's narratives,&quot; White said on 107.5 The Fan. &quot;And I hate that for her.&quot;It will be a while before Caitlin Clark is back on the court, but she will be making the rounds on social media regardless. The Indiana Fever star made 13 appearances this season after suffering a series of injuries. She played 13 games, averaging 16.5 points and 8.8 assists.