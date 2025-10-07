  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Dumb and clueless": Fans point out the irony in 'Caitlin Clark grifter,' Rachel Demita, as her bold comments on Fever star go viral

"Dumb and clueless": Fans point out the irony in 'Caitlin Clark grifter,' Rachel Demita, as her bold comments on Fever star go viral

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 07, 2025 14:14 GMT
Fans point out the irony in
Fans point out the irony in 'Caitlin Clark grifter,' Rachel Demita (Credits: Getty and IG/@rademita)

WNBA fans held nothing back in their criticism of Rachel Demita after her strong remarks regarding Caitlin Clark’s situation in the league. On Monday, Demita shared a clip from her show “Courtside Club” on X.

Ad

In the two-minute-long video, Demita shared her viewpoint, saying the Fever star should start her “villain arc,” citing her treatment by the WNBA.

“I wouldn’t mind at this point if Caitlin just started her villain arc. She needs to start putting her foot down because some of this stuff is getting a little wild,” Demita said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She went on to explain how Clark gets a special whistle the “opposite way.” Demita suggested that Clark gets criticized despite what she does on or off the court, and also remarked that she is being used as a pawn.

“She is being used as a pawn in all of this,” she said. “Caitlin is not in the WNBPA… she’s not at the front of that table, she’s not doing the negotiations, but everybody is using her name to fit whatever agenda. It’s really sad.”
Ad

Fans flooded the comment section of Demita’s post, criticizing her for her comments. Some suggested that Demita was doing the same thing that she was accusing people of, “using Clark,” referring to her as a “Caitlin Clark grifter.”

One fan suggested Demita’s commentary was ironic, likening Clark to Taylor Swift. Here are the most notable reactions on X:

“Dumb and clueless, but what else can you expect from her?” one fan said.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

"Is a pawn in a lot of other people's games": Stephanie White echoes Rachel Demita's sentiments on Caitlin Clark

While fans continue to criticize Rachel Demita, Fever coach Stephanie White has recently made remarks similar to hers. Speaking to the media on Friday, White expressed her frustration with the situation surrounding Clark, referring to her as a "pawn."

Ad
"I hate it all for Caitlin. You know, she's a 23-year-old kid who loves to play this game who is a pawn in a lot of other people's games and a lot of other people's narratives," White said on 107.5 The Fan. "And I hate that for her."

It will be a while before Caitlin Clark is back on the court, but she will be making the rounds on social media regardless. The Indiana Fever star made 13 appearances this season after suffering a series of injuries. She played 13 games, averaging 16.5 points and 8.8 assists.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications