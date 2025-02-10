"Eagles putting that D on them boys": Caitlin Clark's $214,666 teammate reacts as Eagles dominate Patrick Mahomes's Chiefs in Super Bowl

Like some of her teammates, Caitlin Clark is watching Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. Before the highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Clark showed her excitement with a “here we go” tweet. The WNBA superstar, a known Chiefs fan, was ready to watch Patrick Mahomes lead his team to a possible three-peat.

A few minutes before the first half ended, Natasha Howard, who recently signed a one-year, $214,000 contract with the Indiana Fever, wrote on X, (formerly Twitter):

“Eagles putting that D on them boys.”

The Eagles, behind their defense, shut down the Chiefs in the first half 24-0. Mahomes threw for a pick-six with 7:03 in the second quarter that Cooper DeJean returned for a touchdown and a 17-0 lead. In Kansas City’s next possession, Zac Baun also intercepted Mahomes near the 10-yard line.

The Baun interception allowed the Eagles to regain possession. Jalen Hurts marched his team to the other end for another score. Hurts’ 12-yard pass to A.J. Brown made it a 24-point lead for Philly heading into the second half.

Caitlin Clark has not tweeted again after the Philadelphia Eagles’ dominant first half kept the Kansas City Chiefs scoreless.

Caitlin Clark appears in Nike’s first Super Bowl ad in 27 years

Nike rolled out its first commercial in 27 years featuring rapper Doechii giving the voice-over to an ad headlined by Caitlin Clark. Joining the Indiana Fever star in the short clip were Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson and New York Liberty champ Sabrina Ionescu. JuJu Watkins of USC was also one of the women's basketball players in the commercial.

The ad did not stay within the boundaries of basketball. Women’s No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, Gymnast Jordan Chiles, track star Sha’Carri Richardson and soccer sensation Sophia Wilson also starred in the video.

The “So Win” commercial urged people to break expectations and limitations to achieve greatness. It was a point so important that Nike came out of Super Bowl commercial hibernation to roll out the message.

