“Egg on a lot of ppl’s faces”: A'ja Wilson has the last laugh with ultimate clapback on doubters after historic WNBA season

The 2025 WNBA season had a happy ending for A'ja Wilson, but it certainly had a bad start. It was also during Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces' struggles in the first half of the season that people vomited their premature judgment on an all-time great like Wilson. Now that Wilson has had her last laugh, she has not spared any chance to get back at her doubters. On Tuesday, Wilson made two back-to-back posts on her Threads handle. In her first post, she called out people who doubted her and her team.&quot;Sometimes I just randomly chuckle at all the 💩 that was said about me and my team this season 😂😂,&quot; she wrote. Post by @aja22wilson View on ThreadsIn her second post, the 4x MVP called her doubters again for looking stupid after the season.&quot;Egg on A LOT of ppl's faces 😌 I love it.&quot; Post by @aja22wilson View on ThreadsA'ja Wilson and the Aces won 17 consecutive games, including 16 in the regular season. Wilson and Co. won 9 of their 12 games in the postseason. They won the WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury by a clean sweep (4-0).A'ja Wilson tears up in her emotional tribute to Becky HammonIn the first half of the 2025 WNBA season, the Las Vegas Aces were even among the top five teams in the league with their winning record. However, just when it seemed like the Aces were set to end up with their second consecutive disappointing season, they went on a 16-game winning streak. With almost one-third of the season left, the Aces were the best team in the league, and A'ja Wilson was the best player in the league. The reigning MVP took the perfect moment to pay due respect to the Aces coach, Becky Hammon. &quot;I cannot talk long because Becky will have me crying up here,&quot; Wilson said during the championship parade. &quot;But when you're talking about a woman that pours into you, that sacrifices for you, that loves you for who you are, that's that mother-f**king Becky Hammon.&quot;Wilson added that Hammon believed in her team despite the disappointments that followed one after another at the start of the season.&quot;And she believed in us when no one did,&quot; added teared-up Wilson. &quot;She brought us back to life. And I'm so appreciative of what you do and how you pour into each and every last one of us. We go nowhere without Becky Hammon.&quot;Wilson has now won three WNBA titles in four years with Hammon as her coach.