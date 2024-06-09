Emmanuel Acho explains why Caitlin Clark's Olympic snub is a blessing: "It further drives a wedge between her and her peers"

The basketball fraternity has been abuzz since reports emerged of Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark's snub from the Team USA women's basketball roster for the Paris Olympics. Fans and analysts have been aggressively voicing their opinion on Clark's snub from Team USA.

The majority of the reactions have condemned USA Basketball's decision to snub Caitlin Clark from the 12-player roster. There have been a handful of fans, experts and analysts who have also voiced agreement with the decision-maker's choice to leave Clark out of Team USA for the upcoming Summer Games.

Ex-NFL player Emmanuel Acho chimed in on the burning debate surrounding Caitlin Clark. Acho listed multiple reasons on why Clark's non-selection for the Olympics is a blessing.

"Reasons to leave Caitlin Clark off Olympic team: 1: She won’t have rested before Olympics (unique to WBB) 2: She’s not yet one of 12 best players 3: Given #2, it further drives a wedge between her and her peers," Acho wrote on X.

Firstly, the ex-NFL star underlined that by not competing in the Olympics, Clark will get the much-needed rest. Clark has been relentlessly playing basketball since before she arrived in the WNBA.

"For the first time she gets to freakin rest and think about what rest has done for her. If you're watching the fever game yesterday, she had her most efficient game ever. I believe seven three pointers made off 12 attempts she dropped 30 points. Why? Because she finally got some freakin rest," Emmanuel Acho said in a video on X.

Secondly, Emmanuel Acho reckoned that Caitlin Clark doesn't merit a place on Team USA's roster for the Olympics.

"Sports on the court is the ultimate meritocracy," he added. "The best players get to play. Caitlin Clark has not yet proven that she is one of the 12 best players. She hasn't yet proven it. She might be in our minds and she might be one day but today, she hasn't proven she's one of the 12 best players in basketball."

Furthermore, Acho highlighted that Clark's selection over some other player who merited selection would have driven a "wedge between her and her peers."

"So now you want to put Caitlin Clark on the squad who you're kicking off because though we don't want to use the word jealousy or envy in regards to how some WNBA players have treated Caitlin Clark.

If you would have given her a roster spot over somebody they believe to be more deserving how you think that's going to make a bunch of Uber competitive and Uber accomplished women feel it probably wouldn't make them feel too good about Caitlin Clark," he added.

Team USA reported 12-player roster for Olympics

According to a report in The Athletic, the 12-player Team USA women's roster for the Paris Olympics will be headlined by New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart and reigning WNBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson.

Veteran Diana Taurasi has also reportedly earned her place in the Olympic team. The 41-year-old is set to feature in her 6th Olympic Games.

Team USA reported roster for Olympics: A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun), Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces), Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces)