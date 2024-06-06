‘Enforcer’ Draymond Green gives Chennedy Carter flowers on villain role but with critical advice: “Can’t dodge the questions”

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green lauded Chennedy Carter on his show for allegedly taking on the villain role in the WNBA after her mid-game altercation with Caitlin Clark during the Sky-Fever matchup on Friday. However, the four-time NBA champion also called out Carter for dodging questions about Clark in the post-game interview.

"Love what you did," Green said. "I don't love how you went to the press conference and wouldn't answer a question about it quite frankly."

Citing his experience in the NBA, Green also advised Carter to stand on her actions and answer questions regarding the matter to the media.

"If you want to understand how this thing goes, I'll give you a little advice," Green continued. "You're going to take on the villain role, great, love it. You're going to be that enforcer on your team, great, love it."

Trending

"Can't dodge the questions. You go to the press conference, you answer the question... You did what you did, stand on it."

Expand Tweet

During the Sky-Fever matchup on Friday, Chennedy Carter delivered an unprompted shoulder check on Caitlin Clark before the Fever's inbound with just over 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The hit on the star rookie was initially deemed a common away-from-play foul. However, upon review after the conclusion of the game, the controversial foul was upgraded to a flagrant foul by the WNBA.

The game concluded with the Indiana Fever securing their first home victory of the season after defeating the Chicago Sky 71-70. Caitlin Clark recorded 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and one steal for the Fever's victory charge, while Chennedy Carter registered 19 points, four rebounds, six assists, and one steal to lead the Sky's losing effort.

Chennedy Carter allegedly subjected to harassment outside Chicago Sky's hotel

Ahead of the Chicago Sky's road game against the Washington Mystics on Thursday, a few Sky players took to X, formerly Twitter, to report their teammate being harassed at the team's hotel in Washington.

Though Chennedy Carter's name is not specifically mentioned in any of the tweets, Angel Reese and Isabelle Harrison tweeted that one of their teammates was targeted with a camera in her face as the team exited their bus.

"finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP," Reese tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"WOW!!! Thank GOD for security. My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane! Couldn’t even step off the bus!!!" Harrison tweeted.

Expand Tweet

According to Annie Costabile of The Chicago Sun-Times, a single man approached the team with a camera and attempted to speak with Carter. The team's general manager Jeff Pagliocca reportedly clarified that police weren't called and that the man was escorted away by the team's security.