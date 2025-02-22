Erica Wheeler drops heartfelt note for 6-foot-3 forward as duo reunite after leaving Caitlin Clark's Fever

Caitlin Clark's former Indiana Fever teammates, Erica Wheeler and 6-foot-3 forward Katie Lou Samuelson, have reunited on the Seattle Storm. Wheeler was a free agent this offseason. She signed a one-year $78,831 contract with the franchise, while Samuelson signed with Seattle after getting her $180,250 contract bought out by the Fever.

It was a double reunion for Samuelson, who rejoined the Storm after four years since her first stint in 2021. The Storm officially announced the move on Friday through their social media.

"Back in business! Welcome back to Seattle," the Storm's Instagram caption said.

As comments from the team's fanbase poured in, Erica Wheeler also joined the party with a heartfelt note for Katie Lou Samuelson, saying:

"If you wanted endless dumplings dates you should’ve just said that! 🥰 Ohhhhh andddddd 44 game day hugssss!💁🏾‍♀️ ❤️"

Wheeler spent two seasons in Indiana until 2024. Samuelson joined the team in Wheeler's second year. The duo seemingly grew close as teammates in that period, prompting Wheeler's heartfelt welcome message.

Caitlin Clark's Fever signed Angel Reese's ex-teammate after cutting Katie Lou Samuelson

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever opened up significant cap space after cutting Katie Lou Samuelson and shedding her $180,250 guaranteed salary off the books. It was a strategic move from the Fever amid their flashy offseason, as they spent $589,666 in free agency alone.

They added DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson, and Brianna Turner. They also re-signed Kelsey Mitchell on a $249,244 deal. It made sense to cut Samuelson amid these moves. Instead, the Fever acquired Angel Reese's former Chicago Sky teammate, Brianna Turner.

Indiana offered her an unprotected one-year $85,000 deal, significantly cheaper than what they had to pay Samuelson. Turner bolsters the team defensively in the frontcourt next to DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard against bigger players.

The Fever also needed more off-ball non-scorers after stacking their roster with multiple bonafide offensive players like Bonner, who averaged 15.0 points last year, and Howard, who tallied 17.6 ppg. Turner also provides more experience, a key aspect of the Fever's free agency moves.

