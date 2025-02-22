"Thank god we traded for Sophie Cunningham" - Fever fans berate Caitlin Clark's $217,502 running mate for shooting 30% in Unrivaled game

After Thursday's Unrivaled game between the Rose BC and Lunar Owls, Indiana Fever fans were left desiring more out of Caitlin Clark's backcourt running mate, Lexie Hull. The Rose BC won and ended the Luna Owls' unbeaten streak, but Hull had an off night offensively, which bothered the team's fanbase.

Hull shot only 3 of 10 and missed a few layups. In her previous outing, she went 1 of 7 from the field. Hull's excellent defense kept her on the floor, and she was highly impactful. It's what helped her case last year with the Fever, too.

That also resulted in Hull potentially retaining her roster spot on Indiana amid the team's massive offseason as it added DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner.

Currently, on a $217,502 deal, Hull is still expected to play a key role for Caitlin Clark and Co. However, the Fever fans don't seem as confident in her amid her offensive struggles during Unrivaled. One fan pointed out Lexie Hull bricking a layup and thanked the Fever for adding Sophie Cunningham this offseason, saying:

"Lexie Hull, you have to make those. Thank God we traded for Sophie Cunningham."

Another fan recalled some pushing for Hull to start over DeWanna Bonner.

"Yeah, hearing people say she should start over DeWanna Bonner was crazy to me"

One fan added:

"Yes man...no improvement"

Another pointed out that her defense is the only upside in her game, saying;

"It’s the layups that be making me mad but she’s a great defender"

One fan said:

"Her shot is broke as f**k"

Rose BC coach hails Caitlin Clark's teammate Lexie Hull

Amid incessant criticism that Caitlin Clark's teammate Lexie Hull has faced, her Unrivaled Coach, Nola Henry, hailed the guard's defensive tenacity after the Rose BC won their fourth consecutive game on Friday.

"From her consistent energy to her contagious smile, we love everything Lexie brings ..., "Henry said. "She goes night in and night out matching up with the best guards in the world, she takes that personal."

Hull made her second consecutive start for the team and closed the game in the fourth quarter. She's not having an ideal tournament on offense, but Hull has been a difference-maker on the defensive side. Fever fans will hope that she can resolve these issues before the season starts, especially if coach Stephanie White plans to lean on her for key minutes.

Lexie Hull was the league's second-best 3-point shooter last year, making 47.2% of her shots from deep, so there is optimism that she could have a better showing in the WNBA alongside Caitlin Clark and Co.

