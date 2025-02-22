Erica Wheeler makes her feelings known on Chris Paul after heartfelt gesture from Spurs point guard: "big bro always show love"

Erica Wheeler is a big Chris Paul fan. On Friday, she shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) where she asked the Point God to sign a CP3 Phoenix Suns jersey. Paul, wearing a Suns cap, gamely obliged Wheeler’s request.

Ad

The video must have been taken a few years ago when Paul still played for the Suns. Although the legend now suits up for the San Antonio Spurs, Wheeler’s message remains relevant:

“big bro @CP3 always show love! always giving great advice [heart emoji]”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The X post came a day after Chris Paul moved past Jason Kidd to second place in the NBA career steals list. Wheeler likely wanted to give a shout-out to one of her mentors in the video.

Although the clip was a little bit old, the appreciation and message were refreshing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Like CP3, Erica Wheeler is an excellent leader off and on the court. She became the first undrafted player since 2003 to play in a WNBA All-Star game in 2019. Wheeler impressed in her lone All-Star selection and won the MVP award after leading Team Wilson to a 129-126 victory against Team Delle Donne.

Erica Wheeler signs a one-year deal with the Seattle Storm after a two-year stay with the Indiana Fever

After two seasons with the Indiana Fever, Erica Wheeler is taking her talents to Seattle to play for the Storm. Wheeler played and started 40 games for the Fever in 2023 before her role drastically changed in 2024. With Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell running the backcourt, Wheeler started in two out of 39 games and played 3.6 minutes per contest.

Ad

Wheeler and the Fever failed to reach an agreement last year, allowing the 10-year guard to become an unrestricted free agent. The former Rutgers guard's next basketball journey in Seattle sees her playing alongside Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nneka Ogwumike, Alysha Clark, Ezi Magbegor and Gabby Williams.

Wheeler will also be joined by her former Indiana teammate Katie Lou Samuelson. The forward's agent confirmed the move to The Associated Press on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

The Storm moved on from franchise legend Jewell Loyd a few weeks ago by trading her to the Las Vegas Aces in a three-team deal. Erica Wheeler is expected to help carry the team on and off the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback